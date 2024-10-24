I'm out of unemployment benefits. Scumbag move to get a seasonal job at Target for 6 weeks and then hop back on unemployment?

ZoomerAmerican
I've been collecting unemployment for 26 weeks and it's about to run out. I accepted a seasonal position at Target that starts in 2 weeks. It lasts until the first week of January
According to the unemployment office, I need to work at least 6 weeks and make $3,180 to apply for unemployment again.
Scumbag move to scheme like this for free money?
