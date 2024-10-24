I'm out of unemployment benefits. Scumbag move to get a seasonal job at Target for 6 weeks and then hop back on unemployment?

I've been collecting unemployment for 26 weeks and it's about to run out. I accepted a seasonal position at Target that starts in 2 weeks. It lasts until the first week of January

According to the unemployment office, I need to work at least 6 weeks and make $3,180 to apply for unemployment again.

Scumbag move to scheme like this for free money?
 
Happiest guy i know has never worked a job and been on welfare all life

Moral judgements of people that get up at 5 am to pay for his upkeep seem not to distub him
 
You posting this here was a waste of time. You're a societal leech. Anyone here who points that out, you'll disagree with. You've already accepted the fact that you're fine sponging off those who are better than you, so why ask opinions that you'll just ignore?

10/10 troll job, though. At least you contribute something to the planet.
 
It's debatable. Either way, I'm in no position to judge since I'm claiming some rather dubious but completely legal deductions on my income taxes which are enough to pay for a year of college where I live.
 
Cole train said:
Happiest guy i know has never worked a job and been on welfare all life

Moral judgements of people that get up at 5 am to pay for his upkeep seem not to distub him
no woman no cry is probably his favorite song
 
