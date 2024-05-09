Shoop I'm now a fighter after 9 months of training, shoop the amateur!

MrPsychoticKane

MrPsychoticKane

The Prize Fighting Cartoonist
@Brown
Joined
Jan 18, 2020
Messages
2,558
Reaction score
4,542
Hey Guys! long time no see!

Here's the short story, I was training in Muay Thai for 3 years! went through a rough time, joined a new fight gym, and felt like a second home! overcome my demons! and rose in a blaze of glory!

I wasn't given an amateur bout yet for my debut, but I wanted to celebrate the proper way!

Give your mate some love, by shooping for this wannabe!

also, I hope I posted this in the right place, it's been so long since I posted anything!

Thanks to @Gio for the suggestion, much love to ya mate!


1715269362482.png8a4c483bc03a40011c95d34cfdc763cb.jpg
 
Jackonfire said:
That's awesome! I know you got shoop skills so if the fighting thing doesn't work out at least you'll have something to fall back on.
Click to expand...

A cartoonist always has a career but a fighter has their fight gym.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,860
Messages
55,521,978
Members
174,808
Latest member
luciusaugustus

Share this page

Back
Top