MrPsychoticKane
Hey Guys! long time no see!
Here's the short story, I was training in Muay Thai for 3 years! went through a rough time, joined a new fight gym, and felt like a second home! overcome my demons! and rose in a blaze of glory!
I wasn't given an amateur bout yet for my debut, but I wanted to celebrate the proper way!
Give your mate some love, by shooping for this wannabe!
also, I hope I posted this in the right place, it's been so long since I posted anything!
Thanks to @Gio for the suggestion, much love to ya mate!
