I'm not sure I've Ever Disliked a Fighter More than Fares Ziam

Fares Ziam currently finds himself on a 5 fight win streak, after an unimpressive 2-2 start to his UFC career.



He looked awful his first 4 UFC fights, which included a robbery win over Mullarkey, and barely surviving a third round beating against Vendramini.



So why do I dislike the guy? He seems to beat guys and win on pure defense.



For reasons unclear, everyone tries to fight him on the ground. And simply be virtue of being a sound defensive fighter, he is generally able to fend off his opponents' aggression, wind up on top, and steal rounds.



What makes it all so baffling is he's shown almost zero power on his feet at range. I'm not sure he's hurt a single opponent with a standing punch in the UFC. Yet a guy like Mike Davis apparently felt it was a good strategy to pull guard at the start of round 1, rather than try to box.



Why is everyone so desperate to take this guy down, when he keeps shutting everyone down?



The kicker? I literally had money on Ziam yesterday. And I'm still pissed off watching guys lose to him.