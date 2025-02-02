  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I'm not sure I've Ever Disliked a Fighter More than Fares Ziam

Fares Ziam currently finds himself on a 5 fight win streak, after an unimpressive 2-2 start to his UFC career.

He looked awful his first 4 UFC fights, which included a robbery win over Mullarkey, and barely surviving a third round beating against Vendramini.

So why do I dislike the guy? He seems to beat guys and win on pure defense.

For reasons unclear, everyone tries to fight him on the ground. And simply be virtue of being a sound defensive fighter, he is generally able to fend off his opponents' aggression, wind up on top, and steal rounds.

What makes it all so baffling is he's shown almost zero power on his feet at range. I'm not sure he's hurt a single opponent with a standing punch in the UFC. Yet a guy like Mike Davis apparently felt it was a good strategy to pull guard at the start of round 1, rather than try to box.

Why is everyone so desperate to take this guy down, when he keeps shutting everyone down?

The kicker? I literally had money on Ziam yesterday. And I'm still pissed off watching guys lose to him.
 
he busted frevola up but that was after defending almost immediate td attempts.
 
Didn t he win by devastating KO like 2 events ago? BTW i also dislike him for reasons unclear to me lol.
 
He KO'ed Frevola in the clinch. It was a great KO, but it wasn't a strike at range.

Just another example of a guy losing a fight trying to get Ziam on the ground. (Though in fairness to Frevola, he'd already taken quite a beating by this point, and paid the price trying to do what he could to win.)
 
I dont dislike him at all but some people just dont like certain fighting styles. iz what it iz
 
Whenever I see his name I think of this guy.. (I know it's not even the same name)

1738511619624.png
 
It sounds like you need to emotionally detach yourself from these things a bit champ
 
That's the problem. He doesn't have a style. He just shuts down his opponent's gameplan, and then outlasts them.
 
I've been posting on this forum (and betting on this sport) for over 15 years precisely because of my deep emotional detachment to this sport. Zero chance that's going to stop.
 
But disliking a guy because people fight him the wrong way and he's defensively sound? Really grasping at the straws to find something to hate here 🤣
 
yet another example of me slowly losing touch with the sport. i'd never heard that name until i watched the card yesterday.
 
Looks like he's building up good momentum and is one to keep an eye out on for the future. He looks a good fighter wherever the fight takes place.
 
