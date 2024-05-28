Im not streaming or buying the card if McGregor not gonna be taking it serious

The entire event is a waste of time fr.


Conor looks like a coked out shell of himself not even that..



He has become a parody, and it's actually pathetic to see. B league Mikey is the exact guy that a prime connie gets out of there in under 2 and it seems like hes gonna fuck that off.


Fuck the entire card, im standing on principle and integrity. Won't be watching. Will spend my money and time elsewhere.
 
It's never a waste of time. Conor is a showman and whatever happens win or lose it will be worth watching.
 
you wouldn't want to see him get flatlined for not training seriously?
 
It's never a waste of time. Conor is a showman and whatever happens win or lose it will be worth watching.
Non meaningful fights as main events isn't the point of UFC, if that's the case I can go watch boxing.

Chandler and Connie are both irrelevant af and conors actions heighten the irrelevance of this matchup. It's not a BMF or a title eliminator, it's a match between a washed up fighter and another half washed guy who's .500 in the big leagues.


This is literally Bob arum esque
 
Non meaningful fights isn't the point of UFC, if that's the case I can go watch boxing.

Chandler and Connie are both irrelevant af and conors a tions heighten the irrelevance of this matchup. It's not a BMF or a title eliminator, it's a match between a washed up fighter and another half washed guy who's .500 in the big leagues.


This is literally Bob arum esque
Both guys are exciting fighters. I could give a fuck how relevant they are.
 
