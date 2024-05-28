Im not streaming or buying the card if McGregor not gonna be taking it serious

Istryker
The entire event is a waste of time fr.
Conor looks like a coked out shell of himself not even that..
He has become a parody, and it's actually pathetic to see. B league Mikey is the exact guy that a prime connie gets out of there in under 2 and it seems like hes gonna fuck that off.
Fuck the entire card, im standing on principle and integrity. Won't be watching. Will spend my money and time elsewhere.
