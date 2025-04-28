I'm not overly pumped about Poirier vs Holloway 3

JustBleed69
Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2015
- Messages
- 12,405
- Reaction score
- 12,055
Listen, I'm sure it'll be a good-great fight, but I've already seen it twice and the same guy wom uncontroversially both times.
I would honestly have preferred Poirier rematch Hooker or a trilogy with Gaethje, or even just have a fresh matchup all together against some other legend/ all violence fighter.
Max I could have also seen fight Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Fiziev, etc.
Idk, i'll obviously watch and I'm sure it'll be fun, it just wasn't my first choice is all.
I would honestly have preferred Poirier rematch Hooker or a trilogy with Gaethje, or even just have a fresh matchup all together against some other legend/ all violence fighter.
Max I could have also seen fight Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Fiziev, etc.
Idk, i'll obviously watch and I'm sure it'll be fun, it just wasn't my first choice is all.
Last edited: