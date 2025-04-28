I'm not overly pumped about Poirier vs Holloway 3

JustBleed69

JustBleed69

Touch-Butt Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 7, 2015
Messages
12,405
Reaction score
12,055
Listen, I'm sure it'll be a good-great fight, but I've already seen it twice and the same guy wom uncontroversially both times.

I would honestly have preferred Poirier rematch Hooker or a trilogy with Gaethje, or even just have a fresh matchup all together against some other legend/ all violence fighter.
Max I could have also seen fight Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Fiziev, etc.
Idk, i'll obviously watch and I'm sure it'll be fun, it just wasn't my first choice is all.
 
Last edited:
This is one of those fights where the context takes away how epic it is.

Hear me out for a second. Forget about all the stuff behind it, that the rankings don't make sense, that it's their 3rd fight etc.

Just think of dangerous Dustin swanging his powerful hooks on a Max who I'm sorry to say I don't want to sound cruel, but has had his chin softened and won't just survive those bombs like he did in their first 2 fights.

A lot of violence and blood just the way you little sadists like it.
 
me neither... even if Max finally gets the win, it will be pretty much for nothing...
 
TheBulge said:
This is one of those fights where the context takes away how epic it is.

Hear me out for a second. Forget about all the stuff behind it, that the rankings don't make sense, that it's their 3rd fight etc.

Just think of dangerous Dustin swanging his powerful hooks on a Max who I'm sorry to say I don't want to sound cruel, but has had his chin softened and won't just survive those bombs like he did in their first 2 fights.

A lot of violence and blood just the way you little sadists like it.
Click to expand...
See, but the fact that I've already seen that twice doesn't do much for me. I've also already seen him get slept by Topuria.
Like I said, I think ultimately it will still be fun, but just not ideal for me at all.
 
JustBleed69 said:
See, but the fact that I've already seen that twice doesn't do much for me. I've also already seen him get slept by Topuria.
Like I said, I think ultimately it will still be fun, but just not ideal for me at all.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't mind watching it again. Not because I hate Max but I find it interesting to watch a once iron chin cracked unfolding in front of my eyes. Plus Dustin is a vicious finisher.
 
I don't know, man. Both guys are full action. In the second fight it just looked like a LW fighting a FW. The actual fight was closer than people recall in terms of the overall strikes landing it was just that Poirier's punches were having so much more impact. But then the Max/Gaethje fight happened. The big question in this fight to me is how Max's chin recovers from finally getting KO'd. Some iron chinned guys bounce back like nothing happened but a lot of times when that chin goes on the tail end of a long career of showing it off, it's GONE. We'll see...
 
Me neither. Unfortunately the UFC does not view us as the customer. They view ESPN as the customer. Dana White's and the UFC's philosophy is to make the fight, deliver the content to the customer and tell the fight fan, "Hey, this is a goat fight dumbass. If you don't like it, then STFU and go watch PFLator you dipshit. Now get out of the way so I can announce record gate numbers as a result of raising ticket prices"
 
This is a really high risk, low reward fight for Max. If he wins, it doesn't propel him anywhere and if he loses again, his stock goes down massively at lightweight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kono dio da!
Holloway bad matchmaking
2
Replies
36
Views
845
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Young Calf Kick
The Topuria Situation
Replies
12
Views
444
BowserJr
BowserJr
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Max Holloway for #1 Contender? Who Disagrees?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Chayanne
Chayanne

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,427
Messages
57,226,644
Members
175,593
Latest member
Thiago Carvalho

Share this page

Back
Top