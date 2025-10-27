I'm in Bangkok

- It's a clean trip. I'm with the missus and she's been doing the bulk of the talking and navigating. She's Thai so I've been following her guidance on things. My Thai is extremely limited so I'm very shy in speaking even a few phrases in the language.



- I'm 6ft3, 270lbs with a 34 inch leg, so the flight was awful. I flew economy with Eva Air from London to Suvarnabhumi, and I was reduced to playing Monopoly on the screen to pass the time. Game is hideously rigged. Legs were squashed, especially because the young lady in front of me kept reclining the seat, and I'm getting to the size where I am starting to spill out of my seat. The missus kept complaining so I raised my voice more than once. It hurt a lot, in many ways. I didn't sleep at all, so my first night was check in, restaurant and sleep after a quick walk down the road. Knees and stomach hurt after the flight, but I feel better after a good sleep.



- Thai boxing may be on the cards. Missus wants to go to The Grand Palace. I want to walk Lumphini Park and honestly, just eat good food and do a bit of exploring. I'd like to see some events as well, some theatre, maybe even the cinema.



- I'd like to do Chiang Mai, but it may be out of reach as I'd like to see the missus' hometown of Rayong. She mentioned staying in Pattaya and talking a cab. Loy Krathong is on the 5th-6th Nov as well.