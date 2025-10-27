I'm in Bangkok

W

Wrath of Foamy

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 25, 2007
Messages
10,609
Reaction score
8,557
Staying in a hotel near Lumphini Park, to be precise. I'm here for another three nights, then going elsewhere for another eight nights.

The flight over nearly broke me, but I'm currently lying in a super king twenty-three stories up.

Any advice? Things to do?
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Staying in a hotel near Lumphini Park, to be precise. I'm here for another three nights, then going elsewhere for another eight nights.

The flight over nearly broke me, but I'm currently lying in a super king twenty-three stories up.

Any advice? Things to do?
Click to expand...
are you there to party and get laid or it need to stay a clean trip?
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Staying in a hotel near Lumphini Park, to be precise. I'm here for another three nights, then going elsewhere for another eight nights.

The flight over nearly broke me, but I'm currently lying in a super king twenty-three stories up.

Any advice? Things to do?
Click to expand...
and yeah that trip is brutal, especially if your starting point is the east coast
(if you're american anyway)
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Staying in a hotel near Lumphini Park, to be precise. I'm here for another three nights, then going elsewhere for another eight nights.

The flight over nearly broke me, but I'm currently lying in a super king twenty-three stories up.

Any advice? Things to do?
Click to expand...
Only been to Chiang Mai but it was life changing, literally. Have a wonderful holibobs, the flight to SK and then changing to Chiang Mai over days fucked me over as well.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Staying in a hotel near Lumphini Park, to be precise. I'm here for another three nights, then going elsewhere for another eight nights.

The flight over nearly broke me, but I'm currently lying in a super king twenty-three stories up.

Any advice? Things to do?
Click to expand...

Watch some muay thai. Find some bars that aren't tourist traps but aren't dangerous either. Visit the reclining Buddha and tour the canals. And most of all, pig out. You seldom get better food for the price.
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
Watch some muay thai. Find some bars that aren't tourist traps but aren't dangerous either. Visit the reclining Buddha and tour the canals. And most of all, pig out. You seldom get better food for the price.
Click to expand...
2 of my favourite nights in Chiang Mai were at Muay Thai. Picked up from the hotel, free VIP bar for next to no money at all.
 
fingercuffs said:
2 of my favourite nights in Chiang Mai were at Muay Thai. Picked up from the hotel, free VIP bar for next to no money at all.
Click to expand...

I managed to sneak into the old Lumpinee stadium shortly before it was destroyed. Yeah, cost next to nothing, got put front row, got taken to the dressing room after to meet fighters after it was over. For very little money.

I don't know what the new stadium is like, but the old one was amazing; like fresh out of one of those Van Damme type flicks with roaring crowds cheering every knee in the clinch, and bookies openly taking cash bets in the crowds.

Would do again.... but I doubt the new stadium would have quite the same vibe.
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
I managed to sneak into the old Lumpinee stadium shortly before it was destroyed. Yeah, cost next to nothing, got put front row, got taken to the dressing room after to meet fighters after it was over. For very little money.

I don't know what the new stadium is like, but the old one was amazing; like fresh out of one of those Van Damme type flicks with roaring crowds cheering every knee in the clinch, and bookies openly taking cash bets in the crowds.

Would do again.... but I doubt the new stadium would have quite the same vibe.
Click to expand...
I don't know if you'd call the place I went to a stadium per se. I went to the toilet after one of the fighters was stretchered out and they were trying to wake him up, on a slab with open doors haha. All good in the end but really enjoyable night both times. I mean we're on a fisticuffs forum for a reason, wouldn't have dreamed of not catching some fights.
 
@Wrath of Foamy don't fine dine. We went to a Michelin star tasting menu and we ate far better at hole in the wall places. We had pie and chips somewhere the night before leaving just so we weren't worrying about toilet issues on the way back and they were the least two favourite meals we had the entire trip.

If you're doing anything with elephants do your research and make sure they aren't drugged.
 
fingercuffs said:
I don't know if you'd call the place I went to a stadium per se. I went to the toilet after one of the fighters was stretchered out and they were trying to wake him up, on a slab with open doors haha. All good in the end but really enjoyable night both times. I mean we're on a fisticuffs forum for a reason, wouldn't have dreamed of not catching some fights.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I was a super avid boxing fan at the time, so felt obliged to go even though nobody else really wanted to.

Though what was funny was in dressing room area I took some photos with the main event winner who was maybe 120 pounds and 5'0" ish soaking wet; and I'm over a foot taller and almost 100 pounds heavier and I had to tilt sideways a lot and a part of me wanted for whatever reason to pat him on the head for like "good job" but apparently that's an incredibly offensive thing to do in their culture. So glad I didn't... would have gotten knocked out by a damn near midget.
 
- It's a clean trip. I'm with the missus and she's been doing the bulk of the talking and navigating. She's Thai so I've been following her guidance on things. My Thai is extremely limited so I'm very shy in speaking even a few phrases in the language.

- I'm 6ft3, 270lbs with a 34 inch leg, so the flight was awful. I flew economy with Eva Air from London to Suvarnabhumi, and I was reduced to playing Monopoly on the screen to pass the time. Game is hideously rigged. Legs were squashed, especially because the young lady in front of me kept reclining the seat, and I'm getting to the size where I am starting to spill out of my seat. The missus kept complaining so I raised my voice more than once. It hurt a lot, in many ways. I didn't sleep at all, so my first night was check in, restaurant and sleep after a quick walk down the road. Knees and stomach hurt after the flight, but I feel better after a good sleep.

- Thai boxing may be on the cards. Missus wants to go to The Grand Palace. I want to walk Lumphini Park and honestly, just eat good food and do a bit of exploring. I'd like to see some events as well, some theatre, maybe even the cinema.

- I'd like to do Chiang Mai, but it may be out of reach as I'd like to see the missus' hometown of Rayong. She mentioned staying in Pattaya and talking a cab. Loy Krathong is on the 5th-6th Nov as well.
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
Yeah, I was a super avid boxing fan at the time, so felt obliged to go even though nobody else really wanted to.

Though what was funny was in dressing room area I took some photos with the main event winner who was maybe 120 pounds and 5'0" ish soaking wet; and I'm over a foot taller and almost 100 pounds heavier and I had to tilt sideways a lot and a part of me wanted for whatever reason to pat him on the head for like "good job" but apparently that's an incredibly offensive thing to do in their culture. So glad I didn't... would have gotten knocked out by a damn near midget.
Click to expand...
I'd been to some Muay Thai competitions in England and was fascinated with the dance for want of a better word before the fight and the things they put on their arms so to see it in actual Thailand was great. I'd given up smoking at that point as well which I know sounds silly but I wasn't having to leg it outside every half an hour missing all the action like I would have been before.

The fact we went twice is telling of how awesome it was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,900
Messages
58,012,084
Members
175,907
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top