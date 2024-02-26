Hey guys, hey.



I have been plugging away on LinkedIn and with the business and I'll tell you, this world I'm in is wild.



I booked my first speaking engagement for this Thursday evening for a large online group. I'm looking forward to that for sure.



The other day, I was minding my own P's and Q's and the famous Tony Robbins was in my DMs. He wanted to invite me to this conference out West but it doesn't work with my schedule.



Then...I got DM from a REALLY large influencer (top voice in his industry and MANY followers and he invited me into this group of up and comers he and another very famous influencer is running with him.



They are crafting a team and Old red is on it.



After about a week, my business is booming!



It is true what they say, it all gets done in the DMs.



If any Sherbros are on LinkedIn and want to connect, drop me a message and we can connect.



My goal is to always help the underdog come out on top.



Isn't that why we got into MMA in the first place???



How's everyone doing with their careers? This could be a thread where I offer up some free advice to my bros. AMA