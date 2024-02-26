News I'm in another secret society

Hey guys, hey.

I have been plugging away on LinkedIn and with the business and I'll tell you, this world I'm in is wild.

I booked my first speaking engagement for this Thursday evening for a large online group. I'm looking forward to that for sure.

The other day, I was minding my own P's and Q's and the famous Tony Robbins was in my DMs. He wanted to invite me to this conference out West but it doesn't work with my schedule.

Then...I got DM from a REALLY large influencer (top voice in his industry and MANY followers and he invited me into this group of up and comers he and another very famous influencer is running with him.

They are crafting a team and Old red is on it.

After about a week, my business is booming!

It is true what they say, it all gets done in the DMs.

If any Sherbros are on LinkedIn and want to connect, drop me a message and we can connect.

My goal is to always help the underdog come out on top.

Isn't that why we got into MMA in the first place???

How's everyone doing with their careers? This could be a thread where I offer up some free advice to my bros. AMA
 
Networking is my weakness. Any advice there?

I suck at it. And I hate it. Which is probably why I suck at it.

But I'm on LinkedIn and have never had anyone contact me other than to sell me stuff. How are you getting all these good DMs?
 
Fedorgasm said:
Networking is my weakness. Any advice there?

I suck at it. And I hate it. Which is probably why I suck at it.

But I'm on LinkedIn and have never had anyone contact me other than to sell me stuff. How are you getting all these good DMs?
So, networking is all about being genuine. I make a connection request (I make a lot fewer now) and I send them a message thanking them for their acceptance. Then what I do is I am genuine and I read their experience. I usually ask about something remarkable on their experience or page and I engage on their content. Networking on LinkedIn is all about showing up consistently. The big thing too is make meaningful connections. If you are in a specific industry, connect with the industry leaders in your industry. Comment on those leader's content and treat it like a job interview. Put yourself in a position where you are a commodity. I just turned down a job offer last week for a Vice president position with a salary of $325,000. A head hunter saw my content, saw my engagement, and saw my connections. I hope that helps, but I am seriously happy to get you to the next level at no charge to you. This is my team.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Networking is my weakness. Any advice there?

I suck at it. And I hate it. Which is probably why I suck at it.

But I'm on LinkedIn and have never had anyone contact me other than to sell me stuff. How are you getting all these good DMs?
I have never been too interested in networking. I am an introvert, and just like putting my head down and doing my job.

Last year I decided to run the stewardship campaign for my company, and raised 200k for Boys and Girls club and United Way. I got invited to the dinner for Habitat for humanity donors, and sat next to our CEO. Overall, it was a good experience.

My career is going well-enough I suppose. My role appears to be growing every few months, and the VP that runs my division and I have a plan for my career path. Out of 5 steps, 3 have gone to plan. So far, so good.
 
Total congrats TRB !​
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
I have never been too interested in networking. I am an introvert, and just like putting my head down and doing my job.

Last year I decided to run the stewardship campaign for my company, and raised 200k for Boys and Girls club and United Way. I got invited to the dinner for Habitat for humanity donors, and sat next to our CEO. Overall, it was a good experience.

My career is going well-enough I suppose. My role appears to be growing every few months, and the VP that runs my division and I have a plan for my career path. Out of 5 steps, 3 have gone to plan. So far, so good.
I love this bro!
 
Red is looking for sherbro victims to sacrifice to his new friends. Tony Robbins is the devil.
 
