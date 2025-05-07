I'm going to be anally penetrated

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

And afterwards, I'm getting a colonoscopy, woohoo!

So for those of you who have had it done, how bad is it?

I hear that I'm going to be up all night on the shitter, so not really looking forward to that part.

Not that I'm looking forward to the other part either.

Or am I?

<{ohyeah}>
 
I had both last year. The prep drinking that horrible liquid is the worse part of it all. The procedure wasn't so bad because I had them give me some shit to make me unaware what was happening.
 
TCE said:
I had both last year. The prep drinking that horrible liquid is the worse part of it all. The procedure wasn't so bad because I had them give me some shit to make me unaware what was happening.
Yeah for me the actual procedure was fine. I was knocked out and just woke up drooling after it was all done, with a room full of docs and nurses smiling at me

The night before though with the laxative drink sucked because I was constantly shitting and so my ass was raw from wiping it all night long
 
TCE said:
The procedure wasn't so bad because I had them give me some shit to make me unaware what was happening.
Oh no! What if I do like Walter White and accidentally give away my secrets?
 
Hang on, and I'm not fucking around, you aren't going to have to empty out for an entire day after drinking some stuff and be knocked out to get it done?

Again, please don't joke with me.
 
How much weight did you guys cut during the procedure..?
 
After reading @Zer yeah I'll stick with the Colorgard I have in the cabinet. I just can't cope with anything like that related so I'll likely do it sometime never.
 
fingercuffs said:
Hang on, and I'm not fucking around, you aren't going to have to empty out for an entire day after drinking some stuff and be knocked out to get it done?

Again, please don't joke with me.
Yeah they told me to start drinking this stuff at 8pm, then I'll have diarrhea all night apparently, then first thing in the morning I go to the doctor and they "Cosby" me.
 
The prep is heinous. 24 hours of the most watery explosive diarrhea in the world.
 
