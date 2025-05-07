I'm going to be anally penetrated

Fedorgasm
And afterwards, I'm getting a colonoscopy, woohoo!
So for those of you who have had it done, how bad is it?
I hear that I'm going to be up all night on the shitter, so not really looking forward to that part.
Not that I'm looking forward to the other part either.
Or am I?
