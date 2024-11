I get really bad heartburn/acid reflux. I've had two endoscopys (camera down the throat) and I've been diagnosed with a condition called Barret's oesophagus due to heartburn.



I've been taking 3 20mg omeprazole capsules a day prescribed by my doctor. Been on them for years now. They definitely work. But they can cause your muscles and bones to weaken especially long term use. So stock up with plenty of calcium and magnesium. Speak to your doctor.