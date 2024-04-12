I'm expecting to be underwhelmed by UFC 300.

I know I'm a bit late and this has already been discussed. But I finally got around to checking the card and details and:


(1) It's at the T Mobile in Nevada? Whose capacity is 20,000? Even if it's full that number is too small to even make the list of biggest MMA attendances (which includes five UFC events).

(2) Not only is there no Stipe/Jones/Aspinall etc. fight, ie marquee/belt HW fight, there's no HW fight at all.

(3) Only four of the 26 fighters are in the men's or women's Top Tens (Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan).

(4) The card just isn't that strong or interesting. It's good, but for a 'hundred' event, which have been coming around about every eight or nine years, it just isn't enough. There are no really compelling, Godzilla vs Kong, mega anticipated matchups.

(5) There are no stars. No Lesnar, Conor, Ronda, Khabib or GSP. They got Kayla lol.

(6) The poster is embarrassingly bad.


I will give them credit for getting a good mix of nationalities though. Americans, Brazilians, Chinese, Europeans. 👍 There are no fighters from any other Latin American country than Brazil, although Diego Lopez lives in Mexico, but I'm not going to get too picky.

Overall if this were a normal number card it would be great, but for 300 it's just really anticlimactic. Hope the fights are entertaining!
 
Back at 200 Lesnar vs Hunt was boring as shit, I'm fine with no HW's on the card, not like the division has much of a pulse right now anyways. The t-mobile arena is smaller, sure but it's going to feel more exclusive so it WILL be packed. No stars? I'm sorry you need stars to enjoy MMA. The fights are much better than 100's and 200's. The fights WILL be entertaining so enjoy.
 
I hope every fight is a split decision. 😈

But seriously, it's good to temper expectations. Some people get so wrapped up in the hype that they can't cope with things not happening how they want. See it all the time here.
 
(1) It's at the T Mobile in Nevada? Whose capacity is 20,000? Even if it's full that number is too small to even make the list of biggest MMA attendances (which includes five UFC events).


Since when does the population watching the event correlate to how good it's going to be. I am sure that Jake Paul has a bigger audience for his fights in comparison to our favorite fighters that doesn't mean his fights hold a candle to the fights that we adore in terms of quality.


(2) Not only is there no Stipe/Jones/Aspinall etc. fight, ie marquee/belt HW fight, there's no HW fight at all.


HW stinks beyond those in the top 5 and a few prospects so I wouldn't fret.


(3) Only four of the 26 fighters are in the men's or women's Top Tens (Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan).


This is just wrong....Hill, Armaan, Max, Gaejthe, Aljo, Jiri, Rakic, etc.


(4) The card just isn't that strong or interesting. It's good, but for a 'hundred' event, which have been coming around about every eight or nine years, it just isn't enough. There are no really compelling, Godzilla vs Kong, mega anticipated matchups.


Justin Vs. Max? Hill vs. Poatan? Zhang vs. Yan? We have so many ex-champs on this card and future ones.


(5) There are no stars. No Lesnar, Conor, Ronda, Khabib or GSP. They got Kayla lol.


Nobody outside of mma circles gave a rats ass about Khabib till that Mcregor fight. GSP is well-liked and an all time great but he had bigger buildup and supporting cast to sell tickets more than Omalley, Silva and Jones ever did lmao.

Eitherway, why does this matter? We're here to watch the best of the best display the art of mixed martial arts. Celebrity status shouldn't be a factor.


(6) The poster is embarrassingly bad.

Only valid point here...


Eitherway, it feels like you are picking at whatever you can and making up shit to keep yourself disappointed. I get the FOMO of getting your dream matchups but thats just the nature of the game. We are never gonna get Jones vs. Ngannou, Fedor vs. Brock, Cain vs. Stipe, Tony vs. Khabib, Silva vs. Poatan, etc....
 
Glad you made this thread! Everyone was begging for your opinion
 
Gaethje, Oliveira, Max, Jiri, Pereira are among the best all time at consistently delivering exciting and compelling fights.

Within that group you have the all time win leader, all time finish leader, all time sub leader, bonus leader, sig strikes landed and received leader (both Max), fastest double champ.

It is subjective so go ahead and cry if you want, but this is a hell of a card with depth and great interesting matchups from front to back. Cody vs Figgy is leading off on fucking fightpass, two former champions with KO power.

Bobby Green is a showman and facing Jim Miller a GRIZZLED vet who fought on 100 and 200 and was wearing his UFC 100 promotional "varsity jacket" in embedded. That is likely to be a war. Miller is somehow still winning most of his fights 30+ fights into his UFC career.

Jaelin Turner is a stud athlete and dangerous, and he is generally violent and kill or be killed type. Renato Moicano is on a roll and could be earning himself a trajectory to title contendership with a win.

I'm going to enjoy the shit out of this card.
If you choose to cry about it, that says quite a lot about you.
 
I'm simply amazed at the number of folks who AREN'T hyped for this event.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Gaethje, Oliveira, Max, Jiri, Pereira are among the best all time at consistently delivering exciting and compelling fights.

Within that group you have the all time win leader, all time finish leader, all time sub leader, bonus leader, sig strikes landed and received leader (both Max), fastest double champ.

It is subjective so go ahead and cry if you want, but this is a hell of a card with depth and great interesting matchups from front to back. Cody vs Figgy is leading off on fucking fightpass, two former champions with KO power.

Bobby Green is a showman and facing Jim Miller a GRIZZLED vet who fought on 100 and 200 and was wearing his UFC 100 promotional "varsity jacket" in embedded. That is likely to be a war. Miller is somehow still winning most of his fights 30+ fights into his UFC career.

Jaelin Turner is a stud athlete and dangerous, and he is generally violent and kill or be killed type. Renato Moicano is on a roll and could be earning himself a trajectory to title contendership with a win.

I'm going to enjoy the shit out of this card.
If you choose to cry about it, that says quite a lot about you.
but no jake paul or mcregor so its shit <DCrying>
 
