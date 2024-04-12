I'm expecting to be underwhelmed by UFC 300.

Since when does the population watching the event correlate to how good it's going to be. I am sure that Jake Paul has a bigger audience for his fights in comparison to our favorite fighters that doesn't mean his fights hold a candle to the fights that we adore in terms of quality.HW stinks beyond those in the top 5 and a few prospects so I wouldn't fret.This is just wrong....Hill, Armaan, Max, Gaejthe, Aljo, Jiri, Rakic, etc.Justin Vs. Max? Hill vs. Poatan? Zhang vs. Yan? We have so many ex-champs on this card and future ones.Nobody outside of mma circles gave a rats ass about Khabib till that Mcregor fight. GSP is well-liked and an all time great but he had bigger buildup and supporting cast to sell tickets more than Omalley, Silva and Jones ever did lmao.Eitherway, why does this matter? We're here to watch the best of the best display the art of mixed martial arts. Celebrity status shouldn't be a factor.Only valid point here...Eitherway, it feels like you are picking at whatever you can and making up shit to keep yourself disappointed. I get the FOMO of getting your dream matchups but thats just the nature of the game. We are never gonna get Jones vs. Ngannou, Fedor vs. Brock, Cain vs. Stipe, Tony vs. Khabib, Silva vs. Poatan, etc....