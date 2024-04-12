I'm expecting to be underwhelmed by UFC 300.

650lb Sumo
I know I'm a bit late and this has already been discussed. But I finally got around to checking the card and details and:
(1) It's at the T Mobile in Nevada? Whose capacity is 20,000? Even if it's full that number is too small to even make the list of biggest MMA attendances (which includes five UFC events).
(2) Not only is there no Stipe/Jones/Aspinall etc. fight, ie marquee/belt HW fight, there's no HW fight at all.
(3) Only four of the 26 fighters are in the men's or women's Top Tens (Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan).
(4) The card just isn't that strong or interesting. It's good, but for a 'hundred' event, which have been coming around about every eight or nine years, it just isn't enough. There are no really compelling, Godzilla vs Kong, mega anticipated matchups.
(5) There are no stars. No Lesnar, Conor, Ronda, Khabib or GSP. They got Kayla lol.
(6) The poster is embarrassingly bad.
I will give them credit for getting a good mix of nationalities though. Americans, Brazilians, Chinese, Europeans. There are no fighters from any other Latin American country than Brazil, although Diego Lopez lives in Mexico, but I'm not going to get too picky.
Overall if this were a normal number card it would be great, but for 300 it's just really anticlimactic. Hope the fights are entertaining!
