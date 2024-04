Have you tried IBS? I have IBS. It’s like basically having diarrhea all the time. You also shit like 4 - 7 times a day. The only times I’ve ever experienced constipation is when I have a kidney stone and end up taking percocets for pain relief, those cause me to not poo for like four days.



Where am I going with this? Oh yeah, Doritos don’t make me constipated. In fact too many and.. you guessed it - diarrhea.