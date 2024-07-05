Im back! SHOW ME YOUR PIZZA!

Pizza Werewolf
Back for the summer. Work was work.
Got covid again. They prescibed me something then told me I couldn't pick it up cuz I had covid and wouldn't deliver it.
Stupid doctors.....
Anyway Sherbros hope alls been well.
Fill me in on anything you feel is relevant.
Ask me anything and of course.
SHOW ME YOUR PIZZA!
