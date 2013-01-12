  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Im Back, Mayberry.

The Green Lantern

The Green Lantern

Beware My Power...
@Black
Joined
May 28, 2010
Messages
5,894
Reaction score
20
Not that I expect many of you to give a shit (as Im sure there are a lot of new faces around here since my hiatus), but the last few months have been a real rollercoaster ride and perhaps the most trying of my entire life.

Last July (just days after my 2nd wedding anniversary), my wife dropped the bomb on me that she was no longer in love with me and wanted a separation. She had several reasons that she had lost feelings for me, but for whatever reason had decided to keep them all bottled up rather than communicating them to me in an effort to resolve them. She even brought up the fact that I was on "that stupid fucking Sherdog website" all the time as one of the many things that she could no longer stand about me.

After 2-3 weeks of trying to find a way to make it work (I suggested counseling and many other things, which she had no interest in), I moved out. We filed for divorce shortly after. I found out shortly after that she had been cheating on me for quite some time with her baby-daddy that she supposedly hated.

I have been so damn busy since then that I have not really had any time to post or even log on to Sherdog. I have had a lot of thread-worthy shit happen to me during these last few months, some of which include the whole rat-race of trying to find a new place to live, totalling my car, winning the Super Bowl in one of my fantasy football leagues, getting to the Super Bowl in the Sherdog fantasy league, using Match.com to get laid by a cougar that is 10+ years my age, buying a new car, and committing what surely would have been a felonious assault (had I been caught) on a certain individual who thought it wise to rob my cousin at gunpoint.

Although I am not sure how many of you care (or even remember me), I thought it would be good to make a new thread to let those who do know just exactly where the hell I have been and to just get back into the groove of shooting the shit with my fellow Mayberrians.

So, any questions you have, details you want, or just general discussion you would be interested in having with me, now is the time and this is the thread.

Its good to be back. Ive missed this site. :p
 
GreenLantern141 said:
She even brought up the fact that I was on "that stupid fucking Sherdog website" all the time as one of the many things that she could no longer stand about me.
Oh dear :eek:

Nice to have you back. I think i've run into you before on here.

Sorry to hear about your wife man. I won't pry into your personal life, but will ask you this.

Who would you have play Green Lantern in the Justice League film if Ryan Reynolds decides not to reprise the role?
 
I will not be reading any of that
 
I'm trying to think of key moments you may have missed...all 2012 poles I suppose. And

arguing.jpg
 
I vaguely remember seeing you post. So welcome back, and congrats at admitting sherdog actually effected your life.
 
So this is why the berry has been slow.
 
Welcome back, GL. Sorry to hear about your ex.
 
PolishHeadlock said:
Damn.



Did you take a big financial hit with the divorce?
The divorce really wasnt that bad. We were actually pretty civil about the whole thing and since we had no children or property to split, we have kind of just gone our separate ways. I let her keep pretty much everything except for my clothes, the car I had at the time, and my cats. I was just ready to be out of there after I realized that there was no fixing it.

There was the matter of credit card debt that we had acccumulated over the years. We were agreeable enough to split it evenly between us. I have since paid my half off.
 
GreenLantern141 said:
She even brought up the fact that I was on "that stupid fucking Sherdog website" all the time as one of the many things that she could no longer stand about me.
Welcome back. Your wife does have a point though, sherdog is like crack.
 
GreenLantern141 said:
using Match.com to get laid by a cougar that is 10+ years my age and committing what surely would have been a felonious assault (had I been caught) on a certain individual who thought it wise to rob my cousin at gunpoint.
Do go on..
 
Welcome back, dude. Sounds like it's been a crazy few months.
 
GreenLantern141 said:
The divorce really wasnt that bad. We were actually pretty civil about the whole thing and since we had no children or property to split, we have kind of just gone our separate ways. I let her keep pretty much everything except for my clothes, the car I had at the time, and my cats. I was just ready to be out of there after I realized that there was no fixing it.

There was the matter of credit card debt that we had acccumulated over the years. We were agreeable enough to split it evenly between us. I have since paid my half off.
You should have listened to Keith urban and let her keep the cat. Or cap.
 
