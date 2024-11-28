I'm an Incel. What do I have to be Thankful this year?

Maybe you’re not invisible to dudes? Broaden your horizons 😂
 
Stop being a pussy, go to the gym and go out to a bar once a week and your miserable fuckhole life will get better
 
Be thankful that you're still posting on sherdog.
 
ZoomerAmerican said:
What can an Incel like me be thankful for? I'm literally invisible to woman smh
Sometimes i wish I would be invisible to my wife. Seriously, coming back from an impossible day of work and she‘s abusing me with useless shit she wants to buy or planning details 5 months out.
 
Get on a hook up / dating app. Wrap it up. Easy. If you can’t succeed there, you’ll forever be a virgin
 
