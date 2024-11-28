I'm an Incel. What do I have to be Thankful this year?

ZoomerAmerican
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2023
- Messages
- 41
- Reaction score
- 46
What can an Incel like me be thankful for? I'm literally invisible to woman smh
Be thankful that you are a white belt Sherdogger, and with about a 100 more posts you can get a blue belt and slay Boise dimes on the reg
Be thankful that you're still posting on sherdog.
Sometimes i wish I would be invisible to my wife. Seriously, coming back from an impossible day of work and she‘s abusing me with useless shit she wants to buy or planning details 5 months out.
That you don’t have herpes
By your previous posts, I can tell. LOL!
You're retarded. You think I havent tried this? I get zero matchesGet on a hook up / dating app. Wrap it up. Easy. If you can’t succeed there, you’ll forever be a virgin