I'm a traitor

After much thought I have come to the conclusion that Dustin will lose on Saturday. All the advantages Dustin previously had over Max are gone. Max is younger and has had time to acclimate to 155 lbs. Meanwhile Dustin is past his prime. The pressure is on Dustin fighting in Louisiana. I Would like nothing more than to see Dustin go out on top, but I'm predicting a finish by Max in this one.