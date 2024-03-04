Im a sand bagging white belt hobbyist.

As a guy who did what you're talking about for almost 20 years (due to work schedule and job moves), I can tell you that it might be fun in the moment, but you won't make material progress doing it this way. Like in 20 years you'll be older and slower but still doing the same old shit the same way. You'll top out at "good" white belt/low blue equivalent but if you're like me, you'll keep resorting to your limited technique repertoire at open mats because you're keeping score and you just want to "win" as many rolls as possible. So you likely have gaping holes in your game but you'll never fix them without proper instruction, going outside your comfort zone and drilling moves from bad positions.



IMHO most folks need at least 2 proper classes/week to improve their game. Everyone loves rolling but drilling is where you make improvements and fix the shit you're doing wrong.



It took me until age 43 to accept this and 7 years later I'm purple knocking on brown with the skills to back up the belt.