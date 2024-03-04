Im a sand bagging white belt hobbyist.

I’m having a moment. And I enjoy venting on public forums.

This may be controversial.

I’m old. I know enough jiu jitsu to have fun on the mats. Win some, lose some. That’s the nature of the mats. But I’ve never stayed at a place long enough to get ranked. I’ve done jiu jitsu intermittently for maybe a total of 2 years. Learned a good amount. Enough to enjoy open mat. I’m not some Bjj savant. But I still follow the sport close enough where I still do ok at open mats.

I just don’t have the time or energy to show up to classes. I just wanna roll. I don’t care about rank. I just wanna roll. Win some, lose some. Forget a rank. I just want to have a quick hour to myself to play jiu jitsu. Even if I get beat up for the full hour.

I know Bjj is uptight. And I don’t want to be disrespectful.

Is anyone aware of some rule that prevents weekend warriors? I just wanna pay the mat fee and have some fun. Is that so wrong?
 
As a guy who did what you're talking about for almost 20 years (due to work schedule and job moves), I can tell you that it might be fun in the moment, but you won't make material progress doing it this way. Like in 20 years you'll be older and slower but still doing the same old shit the same way. You'll top out at "good" white belt/low blue equivalent but if you're like me, you'll keep resorting to your limited technique repertoire at open mats because you're keeping score and you just want to "win" as many rolls as possible. So you likely have gaping holes in your game but you'll never fix them without proper instruction, going outside your comfort zone and drilling moves from bad positions.

IMHO most folks need at least 2 proper classes/week to improve their game. Everyone loves rolling but drilling is where you make improvements and fix the shit you're doing wrong.

It took me until age 43 to accept this and 7 years later I'm purple knocking on brown with the skills to back up the belt.
 
I don't see where the sandbagging is in this situation. It sounds like you are graded correctly and didn't express interest in competition.

As for rules against "weekend warriors", that would depend on the gym.
 
It doesn't sound like you're sandbagging. Time in grade isn't (or rather, shouldn't be) the reason you're promoted. Just turning up occasionally and switching instructors regularly is not going to get you a blue belt. You need to be training consistently, going to class, and spending enough time with an instructor that they can get a feeling for your Jiu-Jitsu and see your progression. Besides which, two years is a completely normal amount of time to be a white belt.
 
Sandbagging would mean you're racking up 1st place tourney wins at white belt and have a coach who refuses to promote you to blue because he wants more of those sweet sweet white belt gold medals.

Even if that were occurring, it would be on your head coach not on you.

It's perfectly fine to just want to roll, but make sure you get plenty of positional sparring too so you know what to do in major positions.
 
I trained with a guy who was an absolute beast. Background as a wrestler did mostly no gi. He rarely showed up because of his work schedule. He would flatten anyone during rolling. It got to the point that he mostly rolled with higher belts. I think it depends on how much of a grappling Background you have or what kind of athlete you are.
 
Same with another guy who was a black belt in judo from overseas. Dude was old but in Gi he was a Damm gorilla . He had grup strength that would destroy anything you deployed on him. He never came to class but his experience made up for not knowing the latest cool inverted sideways backwards I can't pronounce moves. Pure fundamentals. Almost no one ever got his Damm meat hooks off. The only thing that stopped him was his bad knees.
 
