Im a sand bagging white belt hobbyist.

dmwalking
Sapateiro Belt
@Gold
- Joined
Aug 22, 2011
- Messages
- 16,830
- Reaction score
- 5,661
I’m having a moment. And I enjoy venting on public forums.
This may be controversial.
I’m old. I know enough jiu jitsu to have fun on the mats. Win some, lose some. That’s the nature of the mats. But I’ve never stayed at a place long enough to get ranked. I’ve done jiu jitsu intermittently for maybe a total of 2 years. Learned a good amount. Enough to enjoy open mat. I’m not some Bjj savant. But I still follow the sport close enough where I still do ok at open mats.
I just don’t have the time or energy to show up to classes. I just wanna roll. I don’t care about rank. I just wanna roll. Win some, lose some. Forget a rank. I just want to have a quick hour to myself to play jiu jitsu. Even if I get beat up for the full hour.
I know Bjj is uptight. And I don’t want to be disrespectful.
Is anyone aware of some rule that prevents weekend warriors? I just wanna pay the mat fee and have some fun. Is that so wrong?
