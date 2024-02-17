Im a merab hater

itrainufcbro
I actually appreciate his fight style. I like his personality and think he is a funny guy. He likely beats everyone in the division on any given night.
But the way he ruined the end of Aldo's career can never be forgotten. Wall and stall for 15 minutes should be a DQ. How could anyone watching that fight come away from it satisfied with the outcome?
