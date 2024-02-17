Im a merab hater

I actually appreciate his fight style. I like his personality and think he is a funny guy. He likely beats everyone in the division on any given night.

But the way he ruined the end of Aldo's career can never be forgotten. Wall and stall for 15 minutes should be a DQ. How could anyone watching that fight come away from it satisfied with the outcome?
 
In before it's MMA not K-1. Yeah dude is boring as fuck. You can still respect someone's ability but find their style sleep inducing. Jon Fitch 2.0.
 
I thought he was boring aswell, but that Petr Yan fight was crazy plus him showing his personality a bit more.
 
I actually appreciate his fight style. I like his personality and think he is a funny guy. He likely beats everyone in the division on any given night.

Haha I know the feeling. I am a bit irrational about some things too - Like Bo Nickal kneeing Jamie Pickett in the nuts, hard, right in front of the ref. It was not called, and Bo finished the fight quick. I will never root for him after that.

And Khamzat with the fake glove touch vs. Kevin Holland - I will never root for him again either.
 
Yea that fight was dreadful. If merab was fighting anybody else Id be rooting for his opponent.
 
Not a hater, but I do agree that after about the 109th TD attempt, he can be monotonous to watch. I appreciate his work ethic and insane pace, but all of his fights are kind of like Groundhog day.
 
Haha I know the feeling. I am a bit irrational about some things too - Like Bo Nickal kneeing Jamie Pickett in the nuts, hard, right in front of the ref. It was not called, and Bo finished the fight quick. I will never root for him after that.

Khamzat never agreed to a glove touch. What are you talking about?
 
I believe he did. Holland reaches out for glove touch, and Khamzat goes for it but quickly goes for a takedown instead. And many fighters believe he did too.

 
