I'm a dumb*ss...

Sonny Qc
My favorite Co-worker missed yesterday at work because he wasn't feeling great.
(Got a pacemaker even though he's only in his mid 40s)
So its not unusual for him to miss a day or two to fix little issues heart related.
Yesterday he texted me at the end of the day
Sayin' "
just saw my Dr, I need beer."
(My dumbass thought he really wanted to have a few beer with me)
So my answer was
"How long you have to live?"
...
Yeah, diagnostic
Cancer...
Sometime dark sense of humor back fire at you.
