I'm a dumb*ss...

My favorite Co-worker missed yesterday at work because he wasn't feeling great.(Got a pacemaker even though he's only in his mid 40s)So its not unusual for him to miss a day or two to fix little issues heart related.Yesterday he texted me at the end of the daySayin' "just saw my Dr, I need beer."(My dumbass thought he really wanted to have a few beer with me)So my answer was"How long you have to live?"...Yeah, diagnosticCancer...Sometime dark sense of humor back fire at you.