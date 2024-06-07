  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I'm a dumb*ss...

Sonny Qc

Sonny Qc

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Feb 3, 2016
Messages
36,116
Reaction score
40,915
My favorite Co-worker missed yesterday at work because he wasn't feeling great.
(Got a pacemaker even though he's only in his mid 40s)
So its not unusual for him to miss a day or two to fix little issues heart related.

Yesterday he texted me at the end of the day
Sayin' "
just saw my Dr, I need beer."

(My dumbass thought he really wanted to have a few beer with me)

So my answer was
"How long you have to live?"

...
Yeah, diagnostic
Cancer...

Sometime dark sense of humor back fire at you.

Screenshot_20240606-160653_One UI Home.jpg
 
38fc0939-4b1e-48d5-b712-de73646c39d3_text.gif
 
Fuuuuuu..... 😆

I hope your bro overcomes his cancer
 
It's a honest mistake, you were trying to make a joke is all.

I'm sure after he's dead he will have forgotten all about it
 
Sonny Qc said:
My favorite Co-worker missed yesterday at work because he wasn't feeling great.
(Got a pacemaker even though he's only in his mid 40s)
So its not unusual for him to miss a day or two to fix little issues heart related.

Yesterday he texted me at the end of the day
Sayin' "
just saw my Dr, I need beer."

(My dumbass thought he really wanted to have a few beer with me)

So my answer was
"How long you have to live?"

...
Yeah, diagnostic
Cancer...

Sometime dark sense of humor back fire at you.

View attachment 1046808
Click to expand...

Yeah trying to be funny at times happen to step on very bad dogshit

But on "bright side" as we speak your gaffe is very last of his concerns, so just go drink that beer with him and he will not care
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,867
Messages
55,655,234
Members
174,879
Latest member
pipilica

Share this page

Back
Top