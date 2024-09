bruh i'm waaaaaaaaaaaaaay older and legit got zero friends, well I have Sherbros, been using this site for 20 + years now, and my circumstances aren't much better.



Don't listen to people saying, oh you are already so old, what were you doing?



24 in hindsight, is really, really young and all the future ahead of you. Keep your chin down and go at whatever you want to and you will go far, sir.



Best of luck!!!