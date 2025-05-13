I'm 24 and so god damn lonely. It feels like my life is over. I have zero friends and just rot on YouTube and Org all day and watch cheap dopamine

ManosphereMale
Yeah, I finally got a remote job that pays 50K. Awesome. Only takes me 4 hours to finish work and then I spend the rest of the day rotting, watching cheap dopamine like anime and The Boys.
When will I ever get a friend group and a girlfriend? I just want one god damn person to care about me. No one cares about me and no one texts me
