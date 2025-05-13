I'm 24 and so god damn lonely. It feels like my life is over. I have zero friends and just rot on YouTube and Org all day and watch cheap dopamine

ManosphereMale

ManosphereMale

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 12, 2025
Messages
10
Reaction score
12
Yeah, I finally got a remote job that pays 50K. Awesome. Only takes me 4 hours to finish work and then I spend the rest of the day rotting, watching cheap dopamine like anime and The Boys.

When will I ever get a friend group and a girlfriend? I just want one god damn person to care about me. No one cares about me and no one texts me
 
ManosphereMale said:
Yeah, I finally got a remote job that pays 50K. Awesome. Only takes me 4 hours to finish work and then I spend the rest of the day rotting, watching cheap dopamine like anime and The Boys.

When will I ever get a friend group and a girlfriend? I just want one god damn person to care about me. No one cares about me and no one texts me
Click to expand...
Post more and become at least a Sherdog blue belt, and then vacation in Boise to get laid
 
Stop whining and do something about it. Get a hobby, go to church, play a sport, get a second job etc etc. Things come to those who're proactive.

Oh and most importantly, stop watching Tate videos. It'll turn you gay.
 
I work from home and don't go out and I wonder why I don't have friends. I mean really. This is pretty boring. I'm out
 
My son nearly went into a full-blown depression working from home, through Covid and then a year afterward until he finally changed to a job in an office where he interacted with people every day. Maybe join something you believe would put you with people who have common interests like a gym, cooking class, yoga etc. It doesn't matter as long as you like it and it forces you to interact with other people. Sorry man, and good luck.
 
Get out of the house and do group activities.

Start training at a jiu jitsu and / or kickboxing gym.

Find some in person clubs online in your area then go to their meetups (hiking, frisbee, softball, games, whatever the Hell you enjoy).

Religious? Join the local church or temple community but don't just go one day a week, go to their events, their volunteer drives, all that stuff.

Get out into the world and do things with people.
 
You need to make a few more threads like this one that should turn things round.
 
Gotta break the cycle home slice. Get out there and do stuff. There's all kinds of meetups. Hell, join the fire department. Just go out and do something.
 
You definitely won't make friends unless you go where people are. You like anime and The Boys? Try your local comics shop. Those dudes will sit and shoot the shit with you. Become a regular and they'll probably consider you a friend at some point. A lot of shops hold events every so often, where other like minded people will congregate, and there's more potential.

That just one possibility of many. Whatever the case, never leaving the house won't get you anywhere.

Good luck, bud
 
There is some solid advice given in this thread so far. Get a dog they always will love you, and always will need you
 
Gym and a dog. Take dog to training meet people. Take dog to dog park and meet people.

Get a mountain bike also. Great exercise and being outside will help you mentally.
 
Definitely stop listening to Andrew Tate (and everyone else in that circle) if you do. He's a con artist who preys on insecure, unhappy men. Happy, successful people don't listen to that trash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,626
Messages
57,295,561
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top