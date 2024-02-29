Elections Illinois judge removes Trump from ballot

SakurabasEar

SakurabasEar

Deus Magnus Est
@Gold
Joined
Apr 23, 2020
Messages
15,498
Reaction score
29,904
https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/28/politics/illinois-trump-removed-ballot-insurrectionist-ban/index.html


CNN

In a surprise move, an Illinois judge has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s so-called “insurrectionist ban.”

The decision is paused, giving Trump a short period of time to appeal.

Wednesday’s unexpected decision comes as a similar anti-Trump challenge from Colorado is pending before the US Supreme Court, which is widely expected to reject arguments that Trump is barred from office

5462826e05149.jpg
 
Turn Chicago into Ch-Iraq and then ban the competition in a sorry attempt at keeping power.
 
You gotta be real dumb to try that now.

I guess the Supreme Court taking on Trump's "Immunity" case, and Fani Willis and the gang getting fucked up in court on the daily, made this totally impartial judge lose it. What a moron.
 
This dumb bitch is gonna get smacked down with a quickness.
 
I am not in favor of taking Trump off the ballot. I understand his attempted coup is good reason but still don't support it because he is the clear leader of the GOP base.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Steve-French
Law Michigan's Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from state's 2024 primary ballot
Replies
5
Views
220
Crawler89
Crawler89
Siver!
Crime Donald Trump Violated US Constitution by Accepting Millions of Dollars From China
6 7 8
Replies
147
Views
5K
Copper Burner
Copper Burner
Siver!
Elections Oregon DQ's 10 Republican State Senators From Running For Reelection
7 8 9
Replies
167
Views
3K
N13
N13
koquerelle
Elections Biden considering executive action to restrict asylum at the border
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
fica
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,717
Messages
55,162,356
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top