Illia will struggle at lightweight

Illia has been in camp & has been bulking up for lightweight since Oct 24, hrs been posting his training videos & the guy still looks so small.



Literally every featherweight who has moved up to lightweight has struggled with the power of lightweights, Max took alot of damage in Dustin 2, got dropped for the first time in his fight against JG.



Everyone talks about Volk getting koed in Makhachev 2 but he actually took a lot of good shots in Makhachev 1 aswell, he dropped to a knee in the first Makhachev fight.



McGregor got dropped by Khabib, koed by Porier



Illia takes alot of shots, both Volk & Max were landing on him & neither of them are known for their knockout power. Mitchell was able to take Illia down & even though Illia beat the piss out of Emmett he still couldn't finish him. Neither Mitchell nor Emmett are elite fighters.



Finally Illia already almost got koed against Herbert, if it was any good fighter other than Herbert Illia would have been finished that day.



I wish we were seeing Illia vs Charles of 2021-22, Charles is old now and struggled to finish Chandler, even then the odds for this fight are kinda ridiculous.



I will favor Illia over Charles in this fight but Illia will really struggle against Arman, Makhachev and honestly I even see him having very competitive fights against Gamrot & Paddy.



It's unfortunate how far lightweight has fallen off but Lightweight will still be a very steep hill to climb for Illia, the odds for the fight against Charles are ridiculous but when they finally face off alot of money will be coming on Charles.