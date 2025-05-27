Illia will struggle at lightweight

methrogenn

methrogenn

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
47
Reaction score
157
Illia has been in camp & has been bulking up for lightweight since Oct 24, hrs been posting his training videos & the guy still looks so small.

Literally every featherweight who has moved up to lightweight has struggled with the power of lightweights, Max took alot of damage in Dustin 2, got dropped for the first time in his fight against JG.

Everyone talks about Volk getting koed in Makhachev 2 but he actually took a lot of good shots in Makhachev 1 aswell, he dropped to a knee in the first Makhachev fight.

McGregor got dropped by Khabib, koed by Porier

Illia takes alot of shots, both Volk & Max were landing on him & neither of them are known for their knockout power. Mitchell was able to take Illia down & even though Illia beat the piss out of Emmett he still couldn't finish him. Neither Mitchell nor Emmett are elite fighters.

Finally Illia already almost got koed against Herbert, if it was any good fighter other than Herbert Illia would have been finished that day.

I wish we were seeing Illia vs Charles of 2021-22, Charles is old now and struggled to finish Chandler, even then the odds for this fight are kinda ridiculous.

I will favor Illia over Charles in this fight but Illia will really struggle against Arman, Makhachev and honestly I even see him having very competitive fights against Gamrot & Paddy.

It's unfortunate how far lightweight has fallen off but Lightweight will still be a very steep hill to climb for Illia, the odds for the fight against Charles are ridiculous but when they finally face off alot of money will be coming on Charles.
 
I think he’ll be okay and I think his KO power will stick in lightweight as well.
But his height is a bit scary.
 
Hilarious post.

Max and Volk were able to land on him because they're elite strikers. That doesn't mean the guys at LW will.

Love your "Every FW who moved up to LW has struggled with LWs" bit. You mention Max struggled against Dustin, who is literally a FW who moved up to LW himself and has been at the very top end of the division for years. Max also didn't struggle with Gaethje at all lol.

Lol at the idea that Topuria would have a competitive fight against Paddy hahahaha. Great comedy there, son.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

methrogenn
Why is MMA Media advocating giving Topuria a Welterweight Titleshot even before he wins the Lightweight Title?
Replies
14
Views
329
Dr Fong
D
methrogenn
Has Arman given up on his career & aspirations to be a champion?
Replies
18
Views
500
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
methrogenn
JDM dog walks Makhachev & will leave him unconscious
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
this is my new account
this is my new account
Luffy
Why is Islam Makhachev so "afraid" of Illia?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
Luffy
Luffy
Luffy
Topuria said Jon Jones has 0 reason to fight Tom Aspinall
7 8 9
Replies
177
Views
4K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,488
Messages
57,342,640
Members
175,657
Latest member
Eliran Antonio Tudor

Share this page

Back
Top