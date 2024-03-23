Media Illia Topuria the Prince of War

Illia Topuria has been treated as royalty in Spain after becoming the champ.




This man has maximum cool, handsome and gracious like a prince of war we've read about in history of mankind in every culture.

Only Alex Goatan and Shavkat Genghis Chad can match Illia's coolness at the moment in MMA. I wished I was a senorita whenever I look at handsome chad Illia

ilia-topuria-ilia.gif
 
