Illia Topuria said more than once team Khabib does steroids

Luffy

Luffy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
967
Reaction score
724
Like, one of his points of contention seemed to be that they use steroids... Iirc tho his main grip was that they'd manage to always slide with it and be seen as totally clean and fruit of pure hard work, when he seemed to imply they just knew how to get away of the testing in advanced ways, specific locations, whatever. Seemed to me not that they use PEDs, but using them and no one calling Khabib, Islam on also steroid usage as if just those who were caught were the cheaters...

Idk how he got that info, however. Maybe he's making that up. Maybe he is not but has no way of proving it.
 
Lots of team Khabib have been busted, even RDA called out Khabib telling him to keep off the Meldonium, I think this was after Islam had been busted.

Islam got "cleared" but it felt like BS to me since it's the same substance plenty of Russian athletes have been banned for taking as a performance enhancer but supposedly Islam needed it as "heart medication" which to me felt like a picogram type excuse.

I can't be bothered finding all the details but but Khabibs teammates Taisumov and Tukogov got busted for legit steroids and then recently Umars suspension.
 
Last edited:
Most pro athletes are using something, who really cares, PEDs make sports better imo.
I wish more LHW & HWs would use so those divisions wouldn't be such ass; sick of looking at these fat slobs every Saturday.
 
Only strikers should be allowed so they can hit harder. No one wants to see stronger hugging.
 
Don’t think he ever accused Khabib or Islam of taking steroids.

He only mentioned the cousins(meaning Usman) because he’s actually been suspended before.
 
JustBleed69 said:
Most pro athletes are using something, who really cares, PEDs make sports better imo.
I wish more LHW & HWs would use so those divisions wouldn't be such ass; sick of looking at these fat slobs every Saturday.
Click to expand...
I use to be of the same opinion. Now I'm hearing that they are giving PEDs to teens and preteens for bjj, wrestling and other martial arts competition. If that is the case, I am 100% against that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,056
Messages
57,138,238
Members
175,552
Latest member
kyejay87

Share this page

Back
Top