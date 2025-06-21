Media Illia Topuria looks past Charles and (boring) Islam, looking for mega money fight with Paddy

After a failed potential callout for Conor Mcgregor, Illia wants his red panty night against Paddy.

He’s already looking past Charles, and determined that Islam is too boring to fight, claims no one wants to see Islam fight and he bores people to sleep.

“I think that it’s going to be even bigger, me against Paddy than me against Islam because the one who no one gives a f— about him, that’s Islam. No one gives a f—. Even in Dagestan, when he’s fighting, the people go to sleep and they watch his next fight in the morning… Even at home, who gives a f— about Islam? He doesn’t even know how to pronounce two words.”

I am liking Illia more and more, he is reminding me more and more of our historic champ champ.

bloodyelbow.com

Ilia Topuria names a bigger fight than Islam Makhachev clash after claiming that people in Dagestan don't care about him

'El Matador' has more than one UFC rival
Paddy is the bigger fight
Will be a banger
 
