Illia Topuria Is Already Becoming Insufferable

Kyojiro Kagenuma
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2019
- Messages
- 17,393
- Reaction score
- 20,863
He wants the bmf pelt? He says he's not interested in fighting max unless he gets this meaningless belt. As if he has any say in the matter.
This bmf shit needs to stop
https://www.lowkickmma.com/ilia-topuria-demands-max-holloway-bmf-title/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1Eu6uMDpmT57yOh8auLgspGeQmouqqoVEP6a27jArJPsQGfIs1o7SyjB4_aem_AQLhqgLvrrg34sHslpduT0aCsasE-iWbepeyQuubWgH9ivvOLjasPGdBVjS8b3pjEc7Fx2m1G5JiYR1oTmapz8Tt
This bmf shit needs to stop
https://www.lowkickmma.com/ilia-topuria-demands-max-holloway-bmf-title/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1Eu6uMDpmT57yOh8auLgspGeQmouqqoVEP6a27jArJPsQGfIs1o7SyjB4_aem_AQLhqgLvrrg34sHslpduT0aCsasE-iWbepeyQuubWgH9ivvOLjasPGdBVjS8b3pjEc7Fx2m1G5JiYR1oTmapz8Tt