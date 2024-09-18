Illia Topuria fails lie detector test, his brother does not

Blanqa Blanqua
Strange clip
Slide to view it (30 seconds or so)
Jon Jones?Worst likeability to skill ratio i've seen in a long time.
I've always wanted to see Dana take one of these and set the machine on fire.
It's easier to hate a roid cheat than a guy that just comes off as a bog standard eurotrash club goer.Jon Jones?
I don’t think this post would pass a lie detector test eitherI never had no problem with Ilia and wonder why he gets so much hate.
When he doesn’t talk he’s greatWorst likeability to skill ratio i've seen in a long time.