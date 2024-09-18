Illia Topuria fails lie detector test, his brother does not

blaseblase said:
Jon Jones?
It's easier to hate a roid cheat than a guy that just comes off as a bog standard eurotrash club goer.
Topuria is one of those guys you want to see lose because you know it'll mess up his higher than thou mindset and either make him an actual likeable person after he deals with adversity, or he goes into a full spiral.
Jones you want to see lose if you're a fan of justice and don't like steroid cheats.
 
Ilia SHOOK! confirmed

not that we actually needed confirmation. We already got that!

