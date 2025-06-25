Media Illia Topuria and Paddy may brawl at ufc 317 ala Mcgregor Khabib

Paddy discusses how Illia tried to gangbang him with 9 of his homies last time they got into it.

Paddy plans to show up again at UFC 317, it seems shit might go down between Paddy and Illia.

This is cooking up to be some kind of post fight brawl like Khabib ala Mcgregor!

Who’s excited for some mma drama!


“I’m going to be there in Las Vegas on June 28 cageside, If he mentions me, I’ll be getting pulled into the cage and I’ll be laughing my head off. It’ll be quite funny.”

“I don’t cause trouble; I just turn up! The time in London when Ilia got the hand sanitizer bottle bounced off his head, I was on my own and he tried to jump me with about nine people. It’s not me who causes mischief; I’ll just be there with my manager and cameraman.

“If I see him and it goes off, you never know, I might knock him out and he might not even be able to fight Oliveira. I’m not one of those who turns up to try and cause mayhem. If he wants to try and start something though, I’ll finish it, just like I did last time.

“I’ll be there from Wednesday, so we’ll see what happens.”


bloodyelbow.com

Paddy Pimblett warns he'll jeopardize UFC 317 by knocking out Ilia Topuria if 'it goes off' during fight week

Paddy Pimblett has warned Ilia Topuria against starting anything in Las Vegas.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

Some of the history between the two:



 
If Ilia is smart, what he has to be with that run he is on, he will focus on the task ahead and everybody and everything is ok. Paddy would be dumb to sabotage a main event.
If the UFC is eager to get that fight going, what I doubt at the moment, than there may be a face off. I don´t expect something other.
Conor and Khabib was on a different level of hating each other.
 
I wonder if his doosh boss at barstool sports told him to go to the fight


 
