F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,065
- Reaction score
- 2,992
They're in fear that if they get rounded up by ICE, they will face fines and will never be allowed to come back legally in the future.
If they self deport, there's a slim chance in the future that they will be allowed to come back through the legal process
Immigration lawyers are stating that they've never seen this before.
