International Illegals are self deporting in numbers never seen before

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,065
Reaction score
2,992
They're in fear that if they get rounded up by ICE, they will face fines and will never be allowed to come back legally in the future.

If they self deport, there's a slim chance in the future that they will be allowed to come back through the legal process

Immigration lawyers are stating that they've never seen this before.

 
Confucamus said:
If an illegal alien self deports themselves, I think they should be given preference when trying to come back the legal way.
Click to expand...
It's also necessary for countries like Mexico...they need to take accountability for their own citizens...and the returning citizens should change their governments who have failed them...pie in the sky but you can only hope
 
I remember in his first term when they laughed at the idea of self deporting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richmma80
Crime Let's debate how many illegals are in the country
Replies
14
Views
247
Osculater
Osculater
Hog-train
Law Cutting Through All the Bullshit: Breakdown of the People Trump wants to Deport
Replies
3
Views
308
Richmma80
Richmma80
KAZSoliloquy
International Official White House account posts video of undocumented migrants being bound in chains; calls it "ASMR"
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
3K
Blayt7hh
Blayt7hh
Hog-train
International Bernie Sanders Spoke Out Against Open Borders in 2015
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
1K
Mock Artwork
Mock Artwork
Siver!
International Trump revoking legal status for 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans
7 8 9
Replies
173
Views
4K
GrantB13
GrantB13

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,498
Messages
57,405,951
Members
175,694
Latest member
sinfrontofhm

Share this page

Back
Top