Crime Illegal voting doesnt happen?

BOSTON – A Colombian woman, unlawfully residing in Boston, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for identity theft offenses, including receiving rental assistance, Social Security and SNAP benefits, as well as voter fraud under the stolen identity. The defendant also allegedly applied for a United States passport and obtained a Massachusetts Real ID and eight other state IDs.

Defendant alleged to have voted in the 2024 presidential election; lived under stolen identity for more than 20 years; obtained a Real ID; and improperly received more than $400,000 in stolen federal benefits


Colombian National Charged With Voter Fraud; Federal Benefit Fraud; And Identity Theft Offenses

BOSTON – A Colombian woman, unlawfully residing in Boston, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for identity theft offenses, including receiving rental assistance, Social Security and SNAP benefits, as well as voter fraud under the stolen identity. The defendant also allegedly applied for a United States passport and obtained a Massachusetts Real ID and eight other state IDs.
Not only do they vote, which is nearly impossible to prove, they take a ton of resources meant for struggling Americans. This lady averaged stealing over 20k/yr.
 
How did you square the whole Biden being sworn in Jan 2020?

Take your medicine?

Of course illegal voting happens, it's just not common because who in the fuck is going to risk jail time just to vote. LOL

Outside of extreme crazy-risk-taking personality types like this lady.
 
Outliars and law breakers happen. Someone comiting identity fraud for 20 years to the tune of over 400k in stolen government money isn’t the norm.

If your anecdotal story was that a dozen members of a roofing crew admitted to voting when picked up for deportation, then I’d be concerned it could be happening regularly
 
