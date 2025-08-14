  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Illegal migrants hiding in lorries believed to be behind Europe’s wave of deadly food poisonings

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
4,766
Reaction score
5,078
A new report from logistics specialist, Oakland International, has identified illegal migrants as the probable cause of the food poisoning epidemic in Europe.

Several deaths have been recorded in Europe following outbreaks of food poisoning, most recently in England where three people lost their lives in May.

Oakland International’s report has identified illegal migrants as the probable cause, with many illegally entering lorries transporting food to their desired destination.

The organisation has warned the issue is a ‘ticking time bomb’, with many of the illegal migrants carrying diseases, being unwashed, and desecrating amongst the food.

Oakland International and has demanded the Food Standards Agency takes urgent action.

Thoughts?

www.dailymail.co.uk

Illegal migrants hiding in lorries may be behind food poisoning surge

Lorries were the most common route used by people smugglers to hide migrants before tighter security around ports and the Channel Tunnel led to rise in small boat crossings.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
tenor.gif


And by jail, I mean Liberia. It's cheaper to outsource the solution.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KAZSoliloquy
International Official White House account posts video of undocumented migrants being bound in chains; calls it "ASMR"
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
4K
Blayt7hh
Blayt7hh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,778
Messages
57,683,313
Members
175,807
Latest member
Claymore

Share this page

Back
Top