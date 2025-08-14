Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,766
- Reaction score
- 5,078
A new report from logistics specialist, Oakland International, has identified illegal migrants as the probable cause of the food poisoning epidemic in Europe.
Several deaths have been recorded in Europe following outbreaks of food poisoning, most recently in England where three people lost their lives in May.
Oakland International’s report has identified illegal migrants as the probable cause, with many illegally entering lorries transporting food to their desired destination.
The organisation has warned the issue is a ‘ticking time bomb’, with many of the illegal migrants carrying diseases, being unwashed, and desecrating amongst the food.
Oakland International and has demanded the Food Standards Agency takes urgent action.
Thoughts?
Illegal migrants hiding in lorries may be behind food poisoning surge
Lorries were the most common route used by people smugglers to hide migrants before tighter security around ports and the Channel Tunnel led to rise in small boat crossings.
www.dailymail.co.uk