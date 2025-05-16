Law Illegal migrant, gets probation for killing woman

Illegal migrant, 15, gets probation and must go to school after killing Colorado rehab worker, 24, in high-speed crash​


A 15-year-old illegal immigrant who killed a Colorado drug rehab worker in a high-speed crash in a residential neighborhood was given a slap on the wrist by a Democratic prosecutor, endorsed by several prominent party members.

The juvenile Colombian national, who cannot be named due to state law, was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for the July 2024 death of Kaitlyn Weaver.

Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden offered the teen the plea deal if he admitted guilt in the deadly crash, promised to attend school and not break any more laws."

Another example of what we already know the democrats left "progressives" don't give a fuck about the victims or their families.

He should have been thrown in juvenile custody until he was 21 then deported. I hope the find and deport him now as a convicted criminal at least.

Illegal migrant, 15, gets probation and must go to school after killing Colorado rehab worker, 24, in high-speed crash

The teen was racing a Jeep Cherokee at over 90 mph through a posted 45 mph street when he slammed into Weaver’s Volkswagen in Aurora, Co.
Has nothing to do with them being an immigrant, they just happen to be 15yo and that is as much as they can legally apply..

Sounds like more of a problem with the judicial system of that state needing to be amended..
 
syct23 said:
Has nothing to do with them being an immigrant, they just happen to be 15yo and that is as much as they can legally apply..

Sounds like more of a problem with the judicial system of that state needing to be amended..
No its not as much as he can get it was a deal made by a progressive DA. They could have sent him to juvenile detention until 18 or 21 depending on the state.
 
oldshadow said:
Another example of what we already know the democrats left "progressives" don't give a fuck about the victims or their families.
Can Juveniles Be Charged as Adults in Colorado? - Masterson Hall

How does Colorado determine if a juvenile should face adult charges, and what factors influence this critical decision? Find out more.
Vehicular Homicide – Colorado Law – § 18-3-106 CRS

https://youtu.be/MNMECoEIaNc Colorado Revised Statute § 18-3-106 CRS defines vehicular homicide as causing a fatal accident while driving a motor vehicle in a reckless manner or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vehicular homicide by reckless driving is a class 4 felony in Colorado...
I don't think you can do much
 
oldshadow said:
No its not as much as he can get it was a deal made by a progressive DA. They could have sent him to juvenile detention until 18 or 21 depending on the state.
Vehicular manslaughter is 2-6 years in Colorado and that's if you are an adult...
 
Rod1 said:
Can Juveniles Be Charged as Adults in Colorado? - Masterson Hall

How does Colorado determine if a juvenile should face adult charges, and what factors influence this critical decision? Find out more.
Vehicular Homicide – Colorado Law – § 18-3-106 CRS

https://youtu.be/MNMECoEIaNc Colorado Revised Statute § 18-3-106 CRS defines vehicular homicide as causing a fatal accident while driving a motor vehicle in a reckless manner or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vehicular homicide by reckless driving is a class 4 felony in Colorado...
I don't think you can do much
Like I said they could have sent him to juvenile detention for at least a few years.
 
oldshadow said:
Like I said they could have sent him to juvenile detention for at least a few years.
I mean i already pointed out that adults get to serve between 2-6 years, so basically nothing, i would assume a teen even less considering that he wasn't even drunk.
 
oldshadow said:
So why couldn't he have gotten juvenile detention for a few years .
Because that requires a long ass trial that costs money and would probably lead to a slap in the wrist anyway.
 
oldshadow said:
No it’s not as much as he can get it was a deal made by a progressive DA. They could have sent him to juvenile detention until 18 or 21 depending on the state.
So then both parties came to a Stipulated Agreement, which is perfectly legal.

What’s the problem?
 
Rod1 said:
Because that requires a long ass trial that costs money and would probably lead to a slap in the wrist anyway.
They should have got at least a year in the deal. The DA before this one said they would not make a deal like this.

She could have forced the deal to include at least a little time for the stolen vehicle and the reckless driving which kill the woman.

Well anyway he is an illegal and they can work on deporting him and his family.
 
The max they could have hit him with 2 year in juvenile. They just bargained it down. Most likely he will get deported when he turns 18
 
oldshadow said:
The DA doesn't give a shit about the victim or her family.
Colorado reckless driving laws are super-lax, in general in America they are, i do think reckless driving should have stiffer penalties like DUI laws.
 
UHm, this is a dumb take. It was a high speed car crash involving a minor.

How often do we send anyone to jail when a car crash results in a fatality?

The usual exceptions are when the driver is already involved in actively committing another felony and states have felony murder statutes.
 
Rod1 said:
Which stolen vehicle?
He took his mother car without her permission which is why she can't be held accountable for any of this. When you take a car without permission that's theft and he should have been charged for that. They could have agreed to drop that charge and got a deal that includes at least some time.
 
