Illegal migrant, 15, gets probation and must go to school after killing Colorado rehab worker, 24, in high-speed crash
A 15-year-old illegal immigrant who killed a Colorado drug rehab worker in a high-speed crash in a residential neighborhood was given a slap on the wrist by a Democratic prosecutor, endorsed by several prominent party members.
The juvenile Colombian national, who cannot be named due to state law, was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for the July 2024 death of Kaitlyn Weaver.
Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden offered the teen the plea deal if he admitted guilt in the deadly crash, promised to attend school and not break any more laws."
Another example of what we already know the democrats left "progressives" don't give a fuck about the victims or their families.
He should have been thrown in juvenile custody until he was 21 then deported. I hope the find and deport him now as a convicted criminal at least.
The teen was racing a Jeep Cherokee at over 90 mph through a posted 45 mph street when he slammed into Weaver’s Volkswagen in Aurora, Co.
nypost.com