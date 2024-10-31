International Illegal immigrant with AK47 face tattoo detained in UK after threatening to kill politician

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
2,744
Reaction score
707




Here’s the original threat video:



How is someone with an AK47 tattooed on his face even making it this far into Europe?
 
Last edited:
KAZSoliloquy said:
probably because tattoos aren't illegal, imo
Click to expand...
Entering countries illegally is illegal.

Think how much of an utter maniac you’d need to be to survive with such a tattoo in whatever shithole he originates from.

It’s a clear sign that he is a danger.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
well sure but what the hell does that have to do with tattoos?
Click to expand...
Would you be happy if he illegally entered whatever country you’re from and was placed next door to you by the government?
 
Croo67 said:
Would you be happy if he illegally entered whatever country you’re from and was placed next door to you by the government?
Click to expand...
i don't think i would even know it happened lmao nor would i give a shit
 
Croo67 said:
So edgy.
Click to expand...
wtf-obama-gif.gif
 
Croo67 said:
Would you be happy if he illegally entered whatever country you’re from and was placed next door to you by the government?
Click to expand...

Have you seen this guy's posts? With all his virtue signaling, he'd be a hypocrite not to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Children trapped in war zones because of UK refusal to ease refugee visa rules
Replies
12
Views
396
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,155
Messages
56,432,827
Members
175,218
Latest member
Jumana

Share this page

Back
Top