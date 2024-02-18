Media Illa Topuria KO Alexander Volkanovski GIFS

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Good thing that follow up punch didn't land, it had some spice on it
 
Sheesh, crazy combo to counter Volk’s long guard with a nasty overhand right.
I missed the fights but Kaz fighting the good fight to allow me to appreciate the finish! :cool:
 
Holy crap Ilia is fast and powerful. He was waiting for the right moment and unleashed a Tornado of punches. Volk was winning because Ilia was holding back until he found the right time, I believe.

p.s. Volk said he will humble Ilia, but got humbled instead constantly criticizing Ilia for showing confidence and belief in himself.
 
went for a counter & got caught, sheesh. Top didn't let me down, Alex' athleticism is gone. Hope we see a rematch if any champion deserve it Alex does
 
Contempt said:
Won the first round, was clearly winning the second and touching Ilia up.

But then, great equalizer... power.
Click to expand...
No he wasn’t gtfo lol. Illia won the first and hurt Volk, then was waiting to finish him in the 2nd. Always said Volk couldn’t hang with Illia standing up
 
Bricks in his hands, wow. I thought Volk still had enough in the tank to beat Ilia, but man I was wrong.
 
IvanDrago2.0 said:
No he wasn’t gtfo lol. Illia won the first and hurt Volk, then was waiting to finish him in the 2nd. Always said Volk couldn’t hang with Illia standing up
Click to expand...
No, he didn't, Volk landed more strikes and won on all three judges cards.
 
