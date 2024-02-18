KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Boxing skillWon the first round was clearly winning the second and touching Ilia up.
But then, great equalizer... power.
No he wasn’t gtfo lol. Illia won the first and hurt Volk, then was waiting to finish him in the 2nd. Always said Volk couldn’t hang with Illia standing upWon the first round, was clearly winning the second and touching Ilia up.
But then, great equalizer... power.
He was still outstruck in both rounds until that point. /shrugsBoxing skill
And he's younger more athletic anyways
No, he didn't, Volk landed more strikes and won on all three judges cards.No he wasn’t gtfo lol. Illia won the first and hurt Volk, then was waiting to finish him in the 2nd. Always said Volk couldn’t hang with Illia standing up