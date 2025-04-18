Illa saying what I've been saying

Ilia Topuria calls for UFC rule change to eradicate what Joe Rogan’s calls the ‘worst aspect' of MMA Ilia Topuria has a plan to elimate weight cutting...

It's fucking stupid that super healthy guys weigh between 190 and 200 pounds dehydrated themselves and diminish their abilities to weigh 155 pounds just to have both guys weigh close basically 180 pounds when they actually fight. (I'm looking directly at you Islam and his short notice opponent in his last fight. I don't want to misspell his name). It's fucking stupid.Control weight cutting. Just have the drug testers bring a scale with them. Illa says if you with heavier than 10% of your fighting class then your should move up. I'm more of a sliding scale. The heavier the class the more leeway should be given in my opinion. But if you weigh 230 pounds in shape out of camp you shouldn't be fighting at 185. Should be 205 or a damn HW. You shouldn't be breaking 170 pounds on the scale EVER and fight at 135. (I'm looking directly at Sean O'Malley and the 135 GOAT Cruz)I never understood why people shit in Kelvin Gastelum. 185 IS HIS NATURAL WEIGHT. He doesn't want to destroy his kidneys to be aesthetically pleasing. He wants to be the most efficient fighter he could be and that was at 185 not 170. Everytime he made 170 he missed or had diminished results.I'm a huge Jon Jones fan but his average in cage weight won't fighting at 205 was 227-232 pounds. That's a HW in my book.For background in weighed 173 and wrestled 189 and I was so extremely successful at it. So I might be bias but I also truly believe that forcing further UP a weight class would make for better fights.I'll get off my soapbox. Agree or disagree?I fucking miss open weight fights.