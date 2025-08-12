I'll have to give it to the "King of the Hill" remake

I agree 100%. I just finished the first season and really enjoyed it. @Crazy SourceIt's the best remake of anything out there. The episodes are just like if they happened in between the years of the original runs. I can't think of any remakes out there that have done the same.
They already recast dale. Apparently the original voice actor was only in the first six episodes. It didn't sound like much of a transition. They gave Khan a legit accent and I agree its not the same but im ok with it..I was pleasantly surprised. My only complaint is Khan's new voice actor. Just doesn't sound right. I think they recast Joseph's VA, and he sounds just fine, but Khan doesn't sound like Khan at all.
On a related note, I REALLY hope they don't recast Dale, Luanne, or John Redcorn. There's really no replacement for any of them.
guess I don’t have to watch it anymore..I finished it Sunday. Yeah, it's near perfect.
They managed to navigate the aged up characters concept alongside pointing out some of the modern absurdities without ever coming across as cynical or preachy.
The characters are consistent throughout, but with welcome changes like Hank falling in love with Soccer but not wanting to tell his friends.
And the episode where Hank takes his now teenage half brother G.H. (good hank) to the Man Camp was both hilarious and heartwarming.
Lots of things to like