I'll have to give it to the "King of the Hill" remake

I thought samurai jack did a great job but looking forward to seeing new king or the hill stuff
 
I finished it Sunday. Yeah, it's near perfect.
They managed to navigate the aged up characters concept alongside pointing out some of the modern absurdities without ever coming across as cynical or preachy.

The characters are consistent throughout, but with welcome changes like Hank falling in love with Soccer but not wanting to tell his friends.

And the episode where Hank takes his now teenage half brother G.H. (good hank) to the Man Camp was both hilarious and heartwarming.

Lots of things to like
 
I was pleasantly surprised. My only complaint is Khan's new voice actor. Just doesn't sound right. I think they recast Joseph's VA, and he sounds just fine, but Khan doesn't sound like Khan at all.

On a related note, I REALLY hope they don't recast Dale, Luanne, or John Redcorn. There's really no replacement for any of them.
 
F1980 said:
It's the best remake of anything out there. The episodes are just like if they happened in between the years of the original runs. I can't think of any remakes out there that have done the same.
I agree 100%. I just finished the first season and really enjoyed it. @Crazy Source
 
Daverisimo said:
I was pleasantly surprised. My only complaint is Khan's new voice actor. Just doesn't sound right. I think they recast Joseph's VA, and he sounds just fine, but Khan doesn't sound like Khan at all.

On a related note, I REALLY hope they don't recast Dale, Luanne, or John Redcorn. There's really no replacement for any of them.
They already recast dale. Apparently the original voice actor was only in the first six episodes. It didn't sound like much of a transition. They gave Khan a legit accent and I agree its not the same but im ok with it..
 
It's like they picked up right where they left off 20 years ago
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
guess I don’t have to watch it anymore..
 
I was incredibly impressed.

Going into it my apprehension levels were at max because of such a HUGE fan I am of the original run, but man oh man what a great job they did.


I will say that the new style of animation was kind of off putting at first, it looked like an Archer episode, but I got used to it.

Plus Dale’s voice changed a lot since the first run, even when Johnny Hardwick was the actor, but again I got used to it.
 
