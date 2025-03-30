Ilia's wrestling/grappling level

Ilia has a greco Georgian background. Sounds like solid fundamentals, but only did it a local school.
Moved to Spain at 15, entering the Climent brother's gym renowned by his BJJ.
Before UFC, he has lmany submissions but only one @ UFC, Bryce Mitchell, a BJJ black belt but not a real test a the level Ilia is competing right now.
He has trained in Spain since then. Every training pal/coach talks about his wrestling/grappling being absolutely top of the crop, elite among the elite.
But... this is Spain (I'm a Spaniard, BTW). He is not training with Dagestanis, Brazilians or the people available in ATT i.e.
Compare Ilia to a fighter who you think is evenly matched in wrestling/grappling. Honestly, I don't know.
