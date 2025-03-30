Ilia's wrestling/grappling level

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
362
Reaction score
407
Ilia has a greco Georgian background. Sounds like solid fundamentals, but only did it a local school.
Moved to Spain at 15, entering the Climent brother's gym renowned by his BJJ.

Before UFC, he has lmany submissions but only one @ UFC, Bryce Mitchell, a BJJ black belt but not a real test a the level Ilia is competing right now.

He has trained in Spain since then. Every training pal/coach talks about his wrestling/grappling being absolutely top of the crop, elite among the elite.

But... this is Spain (I'm a Spaniard, BTW). He is not training with Dagestanis, Brazilians or the people available in ATT i.e.

Compare Ilia to a fighter who you think is evenly matched in wrestling/grappling. Honestly, I don't know.
 
He's excellent, you can tell by watching him. He clowned Bryce in the grappling exchanges. That being said, imo he has nothing for Islam in any grapple exchange.
 
Rubios said:
Yeah, fair enough. But he trained at Tristar...
Click to expand...

Who are also not known for the elite wrestlers.. I could see your argument if you were using a wrestling heavy gym like the old Hammer House
 
Gilberto Burns had said that he used to watch Ilia spars in ATT.

He had one of the best MMA sparring rounds ever with Paul Huges, and that he sparred Dagi/Chechen/Soviet wrestlers, took some of them down in wrestling, and that if they took him done, he always quickly got up.
 
Last edited:
He is high level just wait and you will see
 
i think it's probably good, but size matters in grappling when the other guy knows how to grapple too, and Islam is a gorilla
 
Azure said:
Who are also not known for the elite wrestlers.. I could see your argument if you were using a wrestling heavy gym like the old Hammer House
Click to expand...
True but GSP did also train with the Canadian Olympic wrestling team. He probably also had some good training partners at TriStar. He probably trained with guys like David The Crow who was a UFC middleweight and later he had Rory Macdonald
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean Chowdhury
Evloev and Aljo would give Ilia a much harder fight than Volk and Diego Lopes imo
Replies
9
Views
420
JKS
JKS
JoeRowe
Topuria's Resume
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
Tweak896
Tweak896
octagonation
Media Yoel Romero praises Khamzat Chimaev´s wrestling labelling it olympic level and royalty
2
Replies
21
Views
525
joy2day
joy2day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,505
Messages
57,101,256
Members
175,539
Latest member
chemicals

Share this page

Back
Top