Ilia's KO setup

Pain4Pain
Jun 16, 2015
1,965
2,078
In all four fights that he's knocked out his opponents standing they were backed up against the cage with a 4-3 (rear hook, lead hook) or 3-4 combos.
In future defenses his opponents must bring their cardio A game to circle away anytime Ilia starts backing them up, including Max.
This parallels with how Khabib would use the cage to get most of his takedowns as his opponents couldn't back up.
