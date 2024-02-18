Ilia's KO setup

In all four fights that he's knocked out his opponents standing they were backed up against the cage with a 4-3 (rear hook, lead hook) or 3-4 combos.

In future defenses his opponents must bring their cardio A game to circle away anytime Ilia starts backing them up, including Max.

This parallels with how Khabib would use the cage to get most of his takedowns as his opponents couldn't back up.
 
He arguably has the best boxing we’ve seen in mma since Conor. Toporia could have a shot against elite boxers and you’re lying if you say otherwise. His speed, explosiveness and power could give anyone problems
 
The ways he moves and commands the distance is elite, Volk has spatial awareness and high fight IQ and Ilia seemed to be a step ahead, even in the first round that he lost.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
He arguably has the best boxing we’ve seen in mma since Conor. Toporia could have a shot against elite boxers and you’re lying if you say otherwise. His speed, explosiveness and power could give anyone problems
James Toney was the best boxer to ever fight in mma.
 
Dude dont forget he can wrestlefuck and choke out anyone if he wants
 
Helped that Volk backed up with his chin in the air
 
Topuria was using broken rhythm beautifully to set up that KO tonight. His boxing is something special we haven’t really seen in the UFC.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Animal

Only throws hooks and leg kicks … backed up with elite grappling to keep the fight where he wants it

Dangerous dangerous dude
He threw a lot of jabs, to the body as well.
Hooks to the body.
His arsenal is variable.
I'd like to see him throwing more straight rights though.
 
Volk was touching him up, but got caught. Not sure how it was a set up when he missed with the other 3 punches of the combo. I would say Volk was outboxing him, but Toporia has more power and was more aggressive. I'm not taking anything away from him as is is very good and very dangerous, but he is a little wild. He is also extremely well rounded so opponents can not just focus on the hands
 
