WelcometoHell

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 14, 2024
Messages
73
Reaction score
86
Please UFC make this fight

THis is 100% the fight to make

Paddy Pimblett over Arman Tsarukyan

The thing with personal beefs, if you don't shut everyone up, they will keep talking

Imagine Khabib never fought Conor, the mma landscape would be nothing like it is today

Just fight some number one contender who already lost to Islam? It's not required, fight Paddy Pimblett, the hype with all of England behind him; will be amazing trash talk, amazing antics, and if Ilia wins this this does more for his legacy he will have the perfect hero story; way better than fighting Arman, who already lost to Makhachev, if Islam keeps rejecting the Ilia fight, he can't say in the future you just beat the guy I already beat

Fighting Arman does nothing for Ilia Topuria, fighting Paddy, you represent your country triumph over your enemies and oppressors for your country, and it's personal; that's a way better fight than anything

idk I get that Arman is number one contender etc. and whether or not he's to blame for back injury or missing weight or whatever, I think the Paddy fight does way more, let's not forget Paddy's on a streak rn too, he's beating legend after legend, Michael Chandler, Tony, he beat Dan Hooker; granted it's nothing close to Ilia's but I think that fight does a lot more for Ilia than a fight with Arman who's here now gone tomorow, will pull out last second
 
Its definitely a much bigger fight commercially.
Legacy wise too don't you think?

Arman already lost once to Islam, people can call him Islam's son

Paddy still has potential to become Ilia's son

Yeah Ilia can probably knock out Arman in the first round over Islam but what does that do? Islam can still say I already beat this guy like Mcgregor is saying on twitter

Him vs Paddy, this is a legacy fight, Paddy is beating legends too, let's not forget that

Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker: these are legends; maybe not in their prime but Paddy is destroying them
 
