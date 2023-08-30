Ilia vs Max

Pain4Pain
Jun 16, 2015
This is a perfect matchup for both.
Ilia needs 1 more win to fight Volk or for an interim belt if Volk waits for Islam. Max has beat practically everyone in the T5 besides Ilia and the champ.
Ilia can effectively apply the Volk blueprint of leg kicks and punches with added power. Max can test Ilia's cardio and durability for 5 rounds.
