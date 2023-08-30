Ilia vs Max

Pain4Pain

Pain4Pain

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 16, 2015
Messages
2,114
Reaction score
2,474
This is a perfect matchup for both.

Ilia needs 1 more win to fight Volk or for an interim belt if Volk waits for Islam. Max has beat practically everyone in the T5 besides Ilia and the champ.

Ilia can effectively apply the Volk blueprint of leg kicks and punches with added power. Max can test Ilia's cardio and durability for 5 rounds.
 
1. Ilia doesn't "need 1 more win." He's 6-0 in the UFC, with 1 top 10 win (Mitchell) and 1 top 5 win (Emmett). That's good enough for a title shot, especially since Volk needs new challengers.
2. It would absurd for the UFC to keep having Max knock off the top contenders.
3. It would be in Max's best interest for someone to beat Volk. If I'm Max, I keep calling out big-name fighters, like he did with KZ, and wait for Volk to lose/vacate the belt. It'll happen eventually.
 
If Ortega comes back soon, make the Max-Mega Megu Ortega 2.0 rematch happen. Heck, make them TUF coaches while we're at it. This occupies them both while the division moves on.
 
Yair vs Max is the obv fight to make if Ilia loses to volk
 
Nah. Ilia has earned it. Let Max fight someone like Evloev or a top ten lightweight like Dan Hooker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dimbis
I Believe Islam Beats Ilia
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
gracie_barra_samurai
G
W
Which LW/155 matchups do you think are stylistically the worst for Ilia Topuria?
Replies
17
Views
728
Vigfree
Vigfree
ExitLUPin
With Ilia gone the only FW that can beat Volk now is Jean Silva
2
Replies
39
Views
997
omawho402
omawho402
R
Beyond "it's MMA so everything can happen", how could Ilia beat Islam?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
982
Tweak896
Tweak896
R
Fight fiction: how do you think Ilia vs Islam @ 155 would've turn out?
Replies
19
Views
514
Subline
Subline

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,869
Messages
57,434,260
Members
175,709
Latest member
MackBardol

Share this page

Back
Top