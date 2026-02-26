Rumored Ilia VS Justin may not happen at the White House

The fight hasn't been signed yet, and several geopolitical and economic factors are reportedly standing in the way of it happening at the White House

"I'm not sure if Trump's advisors would feel comfortable with putting a Hispanic-Georgian fighter in the main-event. In a scenario where there's a very high probability that the American star ends up getting knocked out.

It's also about advising and structuring things in the most positive way for American interests."


No Jones, Pereira, Conor, Ilia/Justin

This card about to be headlined by Colby and Bo Nickal
 
Stupidest card idea ever anyway. Fuck the white house.

"Geopolitical" issues like having a dickhead :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile-protecting international narcissistic bully leading the country? Geopolitical issues like being unable to handle the chance an American fighter could lose to a non American fighter?

Get bent. What a bunch of babies.
 
BoomStronk said:
Stupidest card idea ever anyway. Fuck the white house.

"Geopolitical" issues like having a dickhead :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile protecting international narcissistic bully leading the country? Geopolitical issues like being unable to handle the chance an American fighter could lose to a non American fighter,

Get bent. What a bunch of babies.
Maybe that's the real problem. Maybe Topuria doesn't want to be associated with Trump and he's the one saying no, and the UFC is just saving face.

I agree it's the dumbest card ever. I hope it doesn't happen and blows up in Dana's face. I guess time will tell if this shit show goes off.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Isn’t this the same “source” that reported the card was delayed and got instantly shot down?
Yep... Also the same that said Topuria vs Gaethje WAS the Main Event of the White House ... Pereira vs Gane ... etc.

Which none of this has ever been confirmed.
 
Still Think Pereria v Gane headlines. Their isn't enough American fighters who are great to stack it that way.
 
Never underestimate Dana’s ability to hold a grudge

Jones is the obvious choice here. He’s American, Trump friendly, likely to win any fight & he really wants to be on that card.

He made a fool out of Dana with the Tom situation but there’s no reason to believe he won’t be reliable once he signs the contract
 
I love the sport but I am starting to hate the UFC.

They keep doing a shittier job each year and getting more money thrown at them.

The fans and the sport in general needs this white house thing to fail painfully hard so they face actual consequences for failure
 
Egészségére! said:
Never underestimate Dana’s ability to hold a grudge

Jones is the obvious choice here. He’s American, Trump friendly, likely to win any fight & he really wants to be on that card.

He made a fool out of Dana with the Tom situation but there’s no reason to believe he won’t be reliable once he signs the contract
Yeah Jones vs Pereira is the way to go, or Aspinall vs Jones if they can pressure Jones into it since wants to fight on the White House card so bad.

I see why the UFC may not be crazy about it though, with Jones seemingly having no future in the UFC except a one off fight.
 
I called it right from day 1 that this is going to resemble the sphere card rather then some uber super card.

Starting to look like it's trending in that direction
 
Portland8242 said:
I called it right from day 1 that this is going to resemble the sphere card rather then some uber super card.

Starting to look like it's trending in that direction
The sphere card was awesome, just the main and co-main were heavy on control grappling

The WH card is gonna be way worse than the sphere (I won't be watching either way)
 
Hoping this event becomes an absolute nightmare for them to organization and just continuously falls apart.

Don't @ me.

1772128681578.png
 
