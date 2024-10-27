Ilia vs Islam is the Blockbuster fight to make

ThroughTheDakr
To preface I don't like champions fighting up a division for a belt but in this case I truly believe in it.
Neither division can really challenge the champion at this point in time.
Volk? No. Diego? Ha
Islam himself has basically cleared the division.
Forget Alex vs Tom this is the big fight to make for the UFC to rake in the real dollars. Khabib vs Conor 2.0
