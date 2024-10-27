Ilia vs Islam is the Blockbuster fight to make

To preface I don't like champions fighting up a division for a belt but in this case I truly believe in it.

Neither division can really challenge the champion at this point in time.
Volk? No. Diego? Ha
Islam himself has basically cleared the division.

Forget Alex vs Tom this is the big fight to make for the UFC to rake in the real dollars. Khabib vs Conor 2.0
 
Absolutely. You’d have to be blind, dumb or a casual to think that anyone in the FW division right now has a chance against Topuria.

He should fight Islam for the belt.
 
What’s the rush? Volk deserves a shot to see if he’s still got it and whether taking a year off to properly recover will bring back the Volk of old. Lopes and Evloev are also potentially tough fights.

Let him get a few more big wins before talking about moving up a weight class.
 
