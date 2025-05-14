Ilia vs Charles / JDM vs Islam BETTER Than Islam vs Topuria

I agree stakes wise, however with this we get to see him against a certified HOF'er in Charles + Islam fights JDM after that epic performance vs Belal.I like both outcomes but I gotta say, Ilia moving up to challenge P4P #1 Islam for the LW title has just higher stakes attached to it.
So I would've preferred Ilia vs Islam but I'm not convinced this fight never happens either.
Things have to play out in a certain way, and we still might get this fight. Would even be bigger if both Islam and Ilia won their respective fights.
I agree stakes wise, however with this we get to see him against a certified HOF'er in Charles + Islam fights JDM after that epic performance vs Belal.
And you can STILL make that fight if they both win.