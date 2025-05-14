Ilia vs Charles / JDM vs Islam BETTER Than Islam vs Topuria

Yes I agree. There’s a good chance islam vs ilia would’ve been a dud. I could’ve easily seen Islam winning a comfortable tactical victory where he didn’t take risks. Ilia vs Charles stylistically is guaranteed to be a banger. I’d bet everything I own it won’t go the distance.
 
I completely agree; Topuria vs Islam would be fun in a vacuum, but it was a dumb fight that made no sense and now we get two awesome fights because it didn't happen.
Way more satisfied with this outcome.
 
It's actually a best-case scenario in my opinion.

We get Illia testing himself against a dynamic legend in Oliviera and Islam getting his long-awaited chance to become a double-champ.

If Islam fought Topuria and grapple-fucked him people would just be like "cool he beat-up a FW again" and we could've been stuck with JDM vs. Brady or Garry since Shavkhat is on the shelf with his injury.

And aren't two legendary cool fights better than one?
 
I like both outcomes but I gotta say, Ilia moving up to challenge P4P #1 Islam for the LW title has just higher stakes attached to it.

So I would've preferred Ilia vs Islam but I'm not convinced this fight never happens either.

Things have to play out in a certain way, and we still might get this fight. Would even be bigger if both Islam and Ilia won their respective fights.
 
It depends on how fast they schedule another fight for both Lightweight and Welterweight after this round of Championship fights.

Especially Welterweight, where there is a nice queue at Welterweight that Islam is cutting in front of for his Title Shot. I would like to see more movement for Shavkat, Brady, Ian, and Buckley -- high interest fighters.

Usman not so much interest -- unless he has a statement victory over Buckley.

And Leon should retire and be a salesman at a Sleep Number Store.
 
I agree stakes wise, however with this we get to see him against a certified HOF'er in Charles + Islam fights JDM after that epic performance vs Belal.

And you can STILL make that fight if they both win.
 
I would have loved to see it

But there is nothing really wrong with this outcome

Instead of Islam fighting the smaller man, he now fight a much larger physically dude who can sling some leather

Ilia winning or losing creates a whole new web of matchups for him at LW, or even if he doesn’t find success he could always go back to FW
 
I'm pretty happy with the results.

LW division doesn't get held up. WW division is already backed up, but most of the guys at the top are on short streaks. all could stand to fight once more, except shavkat who is injured.
 
I don't think we'll even get a possibility to see Islam fight Illia unless he loses/and Illia wins. I have a feeling Islam will retire if he beats JDM. If he loses maybe he goes back down to LW to see if he can re-capture the title. If Illia loses to Charles he's not next in line for a tittle shot at LW, he'll need a win and there be other dudes in line already.

And Islam going back down is a big "maybe" - the bulk up to 170 is real and he might not be able to make that cut again after moving up, most guys never go back down once they move up and if they do they look like shit (i.e. Dan Hooker).

So it might just be a fight that is lost to us forever.
 
As long as they establish a true lineage at LW. Islam vacating should trigger a tournament not two random names for a Vacant title. Is Topuria a legit LW title challenger? With one LW fight against an unranked guy? <cruzshake>
Does his long reign at FW make him a legit LW contender? <cruzshake>

Is Charles a bad ass LW? Yes but is he really the legit #1 contender?<cruzshake>
Arman, Gathje, Paddy, Hooker, Charles are all deserving of being up for a vacant title. Make a tournament to crown a new champ not another parachuted in fighter.

Paddy, Hooker, Gathje & Topuria should match up. Winner of one pair moves on to fight Arman and winner of the other moves on to fight Charles. Winners fight for the belt.
 
It's not better but it is still great - can't be mad with the way things played out!
 
Definitely not better. Too many belts being vacated and champs moving around cheapens the belts.
 
