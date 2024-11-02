Ilia Toupuria = Best MMA Striking Ever

IronGolem007
Been a boxing fan since I was 12, beginning in the mid-70s, and especially maturing into the mid-and-late 80s.
Cut my teeth watching some legit all-time greats in their prime (Ali, Arguello, Chavez, Duran, W. Gomez, Hagler, Hearns, Leonard, Nelson, Pintor, Prior, Sanchez, Zarate, etc.)
That said, I know what good boxers look like, and I think Ilia Topuria has the cleanest, most technical, most powerful boxing I've ever seen in the UFC (and I've been watching since UFC I).
(Yeah, I'm a Pereira fan, but he's a kickboxer, and although he has skills to suit his body type, I don't think he is is clean and dynamic as Topuria.)
Alex is more fluid and laconic, using his extreme reach and leverage to his advantage, with an abundance of experience and timing.
Topuria is tighter, more perfect, and higher-volume in his approach. Which is crazy, because Alex has way more experience.
The jury is still out on Topuria's chin, but his last two fights have shown he is absolutely elite — making both Volkanovski and Holloway look like fragile, sitting ducks, just waiting to get KO'd.
Which is exactly what happened in both fights.
