Ilia Topuria will become Volk's last bus stop station - End of the route

octagonation said:
Topruia is underrated and imho he beats Volk like no one ever has. He matches well against him and he's toughest foe to date plus he is hungry.

Click to expand...


I see Ilia Topuria as Volk's last bus stop at 145lbs. I don't think Volk loses to Topuria however, I just think if he defeats him impressively similar to how he did Yair and Holloway most recently, there really won't be any left for him to defend against short of something unlikely and emphatic from a guy like Evloev or if AJ McKee ends up getting signed to the UFC and they line him up vs a top guy in his debut and he makes some sort of big splash. Outside of that, the division is rather bare of fresh matchups and contenders. I think Volk will enjoy being in there vs someone actually his size in Topuria for the first time in a long damn time, he's going to be quicker, he's going to be using an educated jab, low kicks, lots of lateral movement and footwork. He will put on a pace technically from the outside Topuria cannot match and look to counter when Topuria gets frustrated and starts ripping bombs in frustration. I'm not confident either guy will be able to get their wrestling off early but by the mid point of the fight I wouldn't be surprised if Volk was able to more effectively mix it up. Topuria's got a punchers chance, he's super talented but I haven't seen anything from him that should cause Volk trouble.
 
Unless Volk starts to fade as he's aging in a division typically ruled by younger men, Topuria is more than likely going to get picked apart by Volkanovski who is a master tactician, utilizes footwork and timing better, and can diversify and adapt better than most. I expect him to win a clear decision over Ilia. Ilia is too flat footed and I'm not sure his cardio will hold up over 25 minutes. No disrespect to Ilia who is a very talented fighter, but Volkanovski just seems to be on a different level than everyone at Featherweight.
 
Volk's done a fuckton in regards to MMA for Aussies, but Topuria will be bouncing his bald head off the canvas within the first 2 rounds.

#AndNew
 
I really hope Topuria can face other top opponents before Volk. I think if anyone will beat Volk, it is Topuria. But he isn't ready yet.
 
octagonation said:
Topuria is criminally underrated and imho he beats Volk like no one ever has. He matches well against him and he's toughest foe to date plus he is hungry.
Click to expand...
The guy has beaten Emmet and was the only one to beat him without finishing him since he has been ranked.
He will have success in the first round before Volk adjusts and slowly takes him out in one of the later rounds. The only good thing going for him is he showed he can come back from adversity in the Jai Herbert fight. Volk lost a close split to Islam at 155. Jai Herbert nearly took out Ilia in the first before he rallied to return the favour in the 2nd.

He isn't the guy to dethrone Volk.They will rush him into a title fight and Volk will dismantle him.
 
Ilia is a worthy challenger but Volkamania is running wild, brother. Whatcha gonna do?!

unisex-staple-t-shirt-yellow-front-64ad8e071d9cf.png
 
I’m a huge a Topuria fan, but I don’t see his cardio keeping up at Volks pace for 5 rounds. He had trouble with it against Emmett in a fight where he was largely the nail.
I think if he gets it done, it’ll be quick in the first few rounds. But the longer the fight goes Volk will drown him in the deep.

can’t wait to see them fight even though it’s not announced.
 
octagonation said:
Topuria is criminally underrated and imho he beats Volk like no one ever has. He matches well against him and he's toughest foe to date plus he is hungry.
Click to expand...
Before almost every Volk fight people say this shit, remember the rhetoric with Yair, stylistic nightmare for Volk, too long, too fast, too many weapons, KO first round. Shit I remember the nonsense people were spouting with the third Max fight and also the Ortega fight, hell even way back to the Chad and Aldo fights.

Volk is the FW goat, dude is levels above everyone and Top has nothing Volk hasn't seen before, if Top was smart he would avoid Volk for a couple more years and hope he declines due to age.
 
Volk will be at least 35 when they fight and Topuria 27.
Topuria will get better, Volk worse and past prime.
Topuria's technique already looks better. I got Ilia
 
The only reason Topuria is getting a title shot is because Volk needs fresh opponents and they don't want Max to beat him.
He's very good but he's not there yet.
Of course he's got a puncher's chance but if he fights Volk 10 times, he aint winning more than 1 fight.
Volk beats him, beats Aljo and moves up.
 
lol not a chance. volk will handle topuria easily and then you will create a thread saying topuria was overrated and had no business getting in the cage with volk.
 
Harlekin said:
Volk will be at least 35 when they fight and Topuria 27.
Topuria will get better, Volk worse and past prime.
Topuria's technique already looks better. I got Ilia
Click to expand...

Looks better? He nearly got deaded by Jai Herbert because of his poor technique. He has fought 1 ranked guy and shut him out, but he is also the only ranked guy not to finish him.
http://ufcstats.com/fight-details/c3ef3cb03edde8bb
He did well but Emmet still had some decent success with Ilia resorting to takedowns to take the 5th after Emmet started coming on strong.
Great win, but there are levels.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
Ilia Topuria > Conor McGregor
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
spooNN
spooNN
A
Volkanovski will lose his next fight vs Topuria...
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
5K
GoodBoy
GoodBoy
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria
Replies
12
Views
472
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,099
Messages
55,121,362
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top