Ilia Topuria will become Volk's last bus stop station - End of the route

Unless Volk starts to fade as he's aging in a division typically ruled by younger men, Topuria is more than likely going to get picked apart by Volkanovski who is a master tactician, utilizes footwork and timing better, and can diversify and adapt better than most. I expect him to win a clear decision over Ilia. Ilia is too flat footed and I'm not sure his cardio will hold up over 25 minutes. No disrespect to Ilia who is a very talented fighter, but Volkanovski just seems to be on a different level than everyone at Featherweight.