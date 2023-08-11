Ilia Topuria will become Volk's last bus stop station - End of the route

octagonation said: Topruia is underrated and imho he beats Volk like no one ever has. He matches well against him and he's toughest foe to date plus he is hungry.



I see Ilia Topuria as Volk's last bus stop at 145lbs. I don't think Volk loses to Topuria however, I just think if he defeats him impressively similar to how he did Yair and Holloway most recently, there really won't be any left for him to defend against short of something unlikely and emphatic from a guy like Evloev or if AJ McKee ends up getting signed to the UFC and they line him up vs a top guy in his debut and he makes some sort of big splash. Outside of that, the division is rather bare of fresh matchups and contenders. I think Volk will enjoy being in there vs someone actually his size in Topuria for the first time in a long damn time, he's going to be quicker, he's going to be using an educated jab, low kicks, lots of lateral movement and footwork. He will put on a pace technically from the outside Topuria cannot match and look to counter when Topuria gets frustrated and starts ripping bombs in frustration. I'm not confident either guy will be able to get their wrestling off early but by the mid point of the fight I wouldn't be surprised if Volk was able to more effectively mix it up. Topuria's got a punchers chance, he's super talented but I haven't seen anything from him that should cause Volk trouble.