ILIA TOPURIA VS PADDY PIMBLETT IS THE FIGHT TO MAKE OVER ILIA TOPURIA VS ARMAN TSARUKYAN

WelcometoHell

Nov 14, 2024
76
86
Please UFC make this fight

THis is 100% the fight to make

Paddy Pimblett over Arman Tsarukyan

The thing with personal beefs, if you don't shut everyone up, they will keep talking

Imagine Khabib never fought Conor, the mma landscape would be nothing like it is today

Just fight some number one contender who already lost to Islam? It's not required, fight Paddy Pimblett, the hype with all of England behind him; will be amazing trash talk, amazing antics, and if Ilia wins this this does more for his legacy he will have the perfect hero story; way better than fighting Arman, who already lost to Makhachev, if Islam keeps rejecting the Ilia fight, he can't say in the future you just beat the guy I already beat

Fighting Arman does nothing for Ilia Topuria, fighting Paddy, you represent your country triumph over your enemies and oppressors for your country, and it's personal; that's a way better fight than anything

idk I get that Arman is number one contender etc. and whether or not he's to blame for back injury or missing weight or whatever, I think the Paddy fight does way more, let's not forget Paddy's on a streak rn too, he's beating legend after legend, Michael Chandler, Tony, he beat Dan Hooker; granted it's nothing close to Ilia's but I think that fight does a lot more for Ilia than a fight with Arman who's here now gone tomorow, will pull out last second
 
What? Why post it as NEWS.

Ilia vs Paddy will be a gimme fight. Paddy is not ready plus it does nothing for Ilia´s resume taking out Paddy at this stage in his career. Paddy needs atleast one more fight.

Paddy is simply not ready for this fight and it would be very premature even if I were his coaches and himself wouldn´t be that desparate. Ilia is anyways gonna move up after that 1 fight hence the LW division could be opened up for Paddy. No reason in getting Paddy starched prematurely like that. He needs one more fight and to improve in the main time.
 
What? Why post it as NEWS.

Ilia vs Paddy will be a gimme fight. Paddy is not ready plus it does nothing for Ilia´s resume taking out Paddy at this stage in his career. Paddy needs atleast one more fight.

Ilia vs Arman is next.. The two best guys in that division period
No one will care if he beats Arman

He is Islam's son
 
