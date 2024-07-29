News Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway UFC 308 | Abu Dhabi, Oct. 26

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    77
Topuria is going to sleep :)

max-holloway-justin-gaethje.gif
 
Hopefully Max isn’t too shook to put the BMF title on the line. Also we need a great ref for this fight so Max doesn’t get away with blatant cheating like his last fight against Gaethje. Max landed multiple illegal strikes in both of Justin’s eyes.
 
But Ilia is Christian.

This is haram!

Hopefully, they also make Belal vs Shavkat.

Muslim vs Muslim name brother.
 

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract​


“Let’s be real, you’re not forcing Max to fight. I think it’s common knowledge that Max wants to fight him (Topuria) and I think he wanted to fight him sooner rather than later. There’s holdups. I’m pretty sure there’s holdups, and I don’t think it’s on Max—I’m not trying to pick sides, I’m just stating facts. I’ve got nothing against Ilia, but you’re not forcing Max in this one. Let’s be real.”
www.bjpenn.com

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract | BJPenn.com

Dana White is reacting to Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) suggesting that the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract.
www.bjpenn.com www.bjpenn.com
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Hopefully Max isn’t too shook to put the BMF title on the line. Also we need a great ref for this fight so Max doesn’t get away with blatant cheating like his last fight against Gaethje. Max landed multiple illegal strikes in both of Justin’s eyes.
Click to expand...
No one deserves it more than Justin.
 
Let's go

Ilia will demolish Max and it won't be close, Remember max vs volk 3? That will look like a close fight compared to what's coming

quote me on this <JonesLaugh>
 
LOL at the people (including the UFC) who wanted Topuria to headline UFC Noche, on Mexican Independence Day of all days.
 
