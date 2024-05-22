One of the best fights that could be made right now. No shade to Volk but this is a much more intriguing match up than the rematch.
100%. He gets a win and the rematch will feel more interesting. He loses, we get a different intriguing challenger. It's a win either way.
Topuria went on an interview and said him vs Max Holloway is in the works for UFC 306 - September 14th
It's Currently "Waiting on Max Holloway's Approval"
I really think it's better for volk to fight someone like sterling or evloev in a return fight towards the end of the year. Those guys are very unlikely to give him a concussion win or lose, and it could help volk get some mojo back while simultaneously shutting up the people who don't want him to have an instant rematch.
Three title fights? Or too much?Grasso/Shev more likely
