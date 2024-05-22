Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway - UFC 306: The Sphere - September 14th

Topuria went on an interview and said him vs Max Holloway is in the works for UFC 306 - September 14th
It's Currently Just "Waiting on Max Holloway's Approval"

 
sdpdude9 said:
One of the best fights that could be made right now. No shade to Volk but this is a much more intriguing match up than the rematch.
I really think it's better for volk to fight someone like sterling or evloev in a return fight towards the end of the year. Those guys are very unlikely to give him a concussion win or lose, and it could help volk get some mojo back while simultaneously shutting up the people who don't want him to have an instant rematch.
 
This and Sean/Merab as co-main
 
sdpdude9 said:
One of the best fights that could be made right now. No shade to Volk but this is a much more intriguing match up than the rematch.
Yeah and Volk can still have his direct rematch, just after Max gets his TS so Volk has a chance to recover

Though as a Volk fan I think Volk gets knocked out again, I'm still so pissed about that short-notice post-surgery Islam rematch. They should've had Gamrot step in instead
 
fortheo said:
I really think it's better for volk to fight someone like sterling or evloev in a return fight towards the end of the year. Those guys are very unlikely to give him a concussion win or lose, and it could help volk get some mojo back whole simultaneously shutting up the people who don't want him to have an instant rematch.
100%. He gets a win and the rematch will feel more interesting. He loses, we get a different intriguing challenger. It’s a win either way.
 
Illa Is such a sick fighter. Sucks one of these two has to lose. I think Max has a pretty Set in stone legacy as a fighter and losing to illa wont change that.


For the divisions sake, I think it's best if illa stays champ

fortheo said:
I really think it's better for volk to fight someone like sterling or evloev in a return fight towards the end of the year. Those guys are very unlikely to give him a concussion win or lose, and it could help volk get some mojo back while simultaneously shutting up the people who don't want him to have an instant rematch.
Volk has a lot of bravado. Makes we wonder if he's wise enough to slow his pace.

but I agree with you, This would be whats best for him. Also keeps two lame fucks away from the title if he can pick one off.
 
Jackonfire said:
Grasso/Shev more likely
Three title fights? Or too much?
I usually think those can go on too long, but I do have a strong feeling Topuria/Holloway would end in a finish so maybe it wouldn't be so bad
 
fortheo said:
I really think it's better for volk to fight someone like sterling or evloev in a return fight towards the end of the year. Those guys are very unlikely to give him a concussion win or lose, and it could help volk get some mojo back while simultaneously shutting up the people who don't want him to have an instant rematch.
Agreed but it's all pointless. It's possible to fully recover from a violent knockout if the fighter takes a year off or so.
But two violent knockouts in a row? I don't know about that.

Even if his chin is refreshed he will be slower than ever due to his age.
There is no way he can beat Topuria.
I'd much rather watch Max vs Volk 4 rahter than that rematch.

Does Evloev stand a chance agianst Volk though? Because if he does then I'm interested in that fight
 
