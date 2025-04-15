Media Ilia Topuria to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast

Pancake Sprawl said:
wtf i didn't know he's that small, Joe looks like an adult sized person next to him
Click to expand...

The UFC lists him as 67" tall (~5'6") which seems right considering how he appears in the Octagon against his peers.

GettyImages-2181004066-1536x1024.jpg
 
Weird that he struggled with making 145lb so much. He looks pretty tiny compared to Joe, who claims to weigh 190lb.
 
rjmbrd said:
The UFC lists him as 67" tall (~5'6") which seems right considering how he appears in the Octagon against his peers.

GettyImages-2181004066-1536x1024.jpg
Click to expand...

i didn't even know what he's listed at, but he doesn't look that small in the octagon. he looks short, but i thought he was more wide than what he appears to be with Rogan. also Joe looks taller than him. no way Joe is 5'8 he looks laughably small compared to anyone 6ft and over.
 
DudeBroMMA said:
Weird that he struggled with making 145lb so much. He looks pretty tiny compared to Joe, who claims to weigh 190lb.
Click to expand...

I still haven't heard him or his camp say that weight struggles was the reason for him dropping the title. It's just the only reasonable explanation we Sherdoggers can come up with.
 
How many minutes in they start talking about American politics and Joe starts equating real life struggles to him crancking the heat really high in his private sauna?
 
usernamee said:
I still haven't heard him or his camp say that weight struggles was the reason for him dropping the title. It's just the only reasonable explanation we Sherdoggers can come up with.
Click to expand...
They have said it plenty of times and even Merab told Ariel in his latest interview that Ilia told him during the weight cut that he is done cutting to 145.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Media Ilia Topuria: 'Division su**s! We need a new challengers!'
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
WoozyFailGuy
Media "$50K Not Enough" as Dana White Disappoints Ilia Topuria
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
6K
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
User9992
Ilia Topuria on his $2 mil. worth gym inside his house: 'I do a lot of stuff outside of UFC!'
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
5K
joy2day
joy2day
Black9
Media Topuria Fires @ Charles "Its Better If You Stay QUIET - I AM In Charge"
Replies
13
Views
266
fujitsugroundnpound
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,602
Messages
57,173,674
Members
175,564
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top