if he's shorter than joe then the 5'7 listing the UFC gives him must be inflated, him and volk are 5'5 on a good day lolHand sanitizer boy is a manlet, lad.
wtf i didn't know he's that small, Joe looks like an adult sized person next to him
wtf i didn't know he's that small, Joe looks like an adult sized person next to him
The UFC lists him as 67" tall (~5'6") which seems right considering how he appears in the Octagon against his peers.
Weird that he struggled with making 145lb so much. He looks pretty tiny compared to Joe, who claims to weigh 190lb.
They have said it plenty of times and even Merab told Ariel in his latest interview that Ilia told him during the weight cut that he is done cutting to 145.I still haven't heard him or his camp say that weight struggles was the reason for him dropping the title. It's just the only reasonable explanation we Sherdoggers can come up with.