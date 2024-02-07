Ilia Topuria the most unlikeable delusional fighter of all time? (HELWANI INTERVIEW)

I watched his latest interview with Ariel Helwani:







He basically thinks he is already the champ, undefeated, the greatest fighter of all time.



It really goes beyond normal or even extreme levels of cocky and arrogance - he already has put in his Instagram bio that is is a UFC champ when he isnt.



Even compared to Conor grabbing the belt and stuff before the Aldo fight, you knew that it was just a joke and him trying to push Aldos buttons - which worked, but with Topuria it feels different.



However with Topuria it just comes across as complete delusion and makes him seem extremely unlikeable.



Plus he has added to it this morning saying that he wont give a title shot to other contenders:



