Ilia Topuria the most unlikeable delusional fighter of all time? (HELWANI INTERVIEW)

I watched his latest interview with Ariel Helwani:



He basically thinks he is already the champ, undefeated, the greatest fighter of all time.

It really goes beyond normal or even extreme levels of cocky and arrogance - he already has put in his Instagram bio that is is a UFC champ when he isnt.

Even compared to Conor grabbing the belt and stuff before the Aldo fight, you knew that it was just a joke and him trying to push Aldos buttons - which worked, but with Topuria it feels different.

However with Topuria it just comes across as complete delusion and makes him seem extremely unlikeable.

Plus he has added to it this morning saying that he wont give a title shot to other contenders:

 
Q1bVjzr.jpeg
 
He's trying out a gimmick and, so far, he's on the line for me. Difference between arrogance and confidence is experience and he is both kind of a noob, but also undefeated with an impressive highlight reel. So whatever. I'm ok with this right now. Might work out.
 
He could declare himself king of the world and Sherdog wouldn't care much because he isn't British.
 
Of all time is quite a claim. I assume he's trying to be some heel because that typically brings in viewers who want to see it blow up in hus face, but not sure the point of "I won't fight any contenders"
 
The guys in super confident but he is also incredibly talented.

Volk is the GOAT FW and it is not even close.. but Topuria could very well beat him.
 
Meh, he's not my cup of tea, but imo he's just confident in himself. He's not going out of his way to personally insult his opponent or their families. I find it funny how people get more triggered by Ilia than by guys like Sean Strickland who're actual shitbags. Ilia didn't really diss anyone, he just said he's better than them.
 
Both of these guys are insufferable egomaniacs, but only one of them got whooped by Jai Herbert
 
Ilia comes off as a guy that would turn down Jens Pulver's offer to join his team after being kicked off BJ Penn's.

{<BJPeen}
 
